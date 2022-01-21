Yakima Valley plans to put strict limits on fans at home basketball games, beginning with Saturday’s doubleheader against Walla Walla.
YVC president Linda Kaminski announced Friday only two people per athlete for only Yaks players will be allowed to attend, “in the interest of health and safety concerns.” Names will be checked at the door and the college will require spectators to follow mask and social distancing requirements, as it has all season.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the 2020-21 season, and both YVC teams played home games without fans when basketball finally returned to Sherar Gym in early April. But the virus sidelined several basketball players and other athletes at YVC and throughout the NWAC, forcing several cancellations and postponements.
Any hopes for a normal season this winter disappeared around Christmas, when COVID canceled the holiday tournament plans of both teams. Things got worse on Dec. 29, when the NWAC announced it would delay the start of conference play until Jan. 15 due to a rise in cases.
Although the men came off the break strong with two wins in three games to improve to 10-3, the women have yet to take the court due to COVID issues within the team. NWAC rules forced them to forfeit those three games and they’ve cleared protocols to be able to play Saturday for the first time in more than a month.
Kaminski did not specify whether the new fan guidelines will last for the remainder of the home schedule, which ends March 2 vs. Wenatchee Valley. She noted athletic director Ray Funk could authorize exceptions for media, staff and scouts.
