Even as the only team not ranked in the NWAC top ten at this weekend conference semifinals, Yakima Valley doesn’t see itself as an underdog.
The Yaks proved they can match up against anyone by closing out their home schedule with an 80-65 win over No. 1 Wenatchee Valley March 2 and then stunning No. 2 Lane 64-54 in last Friday’s NWAC quarterfinals. An experienced coaching staff and a roster full of sophomores understands wins in Saturday’s semifinal against No. 3 Olympic at 3 p.m. and Sunday’s championship game at 2 p.m. could go a long ways toward creating a brighter future.
“We already beat the top team, so we’re really just coming in, trying to run our stuff,” said Chris Murphy, who hit the game-winning shot with 2.2 seconds left in a 60-58 first-round win over Green River. “We’re clicking more on defense. We’re peaking at the right time.”
The 6-foot-4 sophomore from Chicago said coach London Wilson told the team to “burn the boats,” emphasizing the importance of playing hard and moving forward without looking back. YVC’s won six of seven since a four-game losing streak put its postseason hopes in jeopardy, with an overtime loss against 20-7 North Idaho representing the lone blemish.
Wilson’s coaching in his first semifinal since the Yaks made it when he served an assistant in 2010. He’s optimistic a deep run could translate to an influx of talent for a program already drawing a lot more attention after likely first round NBA draft pick MarJon Beauchamp went from Yakima to the G League last year.
“Kids are gonna go where kids are being passed off, where they can improve, where they’re gonna play for a championship,” Wilson said. “That’s exactly what we’re doing this year is showcasing that this is a place to go.”
Veteran guards Quentin Raynor and Alexzander Delgado should both get opportunities to play NAIA basketball next season thanks to their steady leadership this season. Delgado, a Davis grad, never left the court and Raynor only spent three minutes on the bench last weekend in Everett, where Murphy said the guards providing a crucial calming influence.
Raynor and the Yaks managed to overcome uncharacteristically bad shooting to beat Green River, mostly thanks to a stifling defense. Wilson and Murphy said the group known primarily for its dynamic offense put an emphasis on stopping opponents, with Murphy as the most vocal leader.
They’ll face more challenges against Olympic’s NWAC North player of the year Aundree Polk and two other players who average at least 15 points per game. But Wilson said it might be more crucial to stop the Rangers’ other players, and he believes the Yaks match up well.
“They don’t have a lot of size,” Wilson said. “They’ve got a 6-9 guy and then they’ve got a couple 6-5, 6-4 guys. We’ve got a 7-2 (West Valley grad Conner Turner), 6-8 (freshman Bright Kari) and then around 6-4, 6-5 everywhere else.”
He knows the Yaks can’t afford to overlook Olympic as they look forward to an even bigger prize and a potential rematch against Wenatchee Valley in the championship. The two teams split their meetings during the regular season and the Knights haven’t lost to anyone else since Christmas.
Wilson acknowledged the Yaks looked a little nervous in their opening game, the first postseason opportunity at any level for most of their players. They still found a way to erase a seven-point deficit in the last 12 minutes and Wilson said they’ve prepared for those key situations on and off the court all season long.
“So they knew what they were doing and I think that’s contributed to what we do throughout the whole entire year,” Wilson said. “Putting the pressure on them to make the right decision, and if you’re going to make the right decision you’re going to have to live with the consequences and I think that’s helped out a lot.”
