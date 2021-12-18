Less than 24 hours after its first loss in nearly four weeks, Yakima Valley looked to be on the ropes again when Peninsula stormed back to take the lead in Saturday's NWAC Crossover finale.
The Yaks showed no signs of panic, regaining control and then pulling away for a 77-66 win. Sophomore Quentin Raynor and point guard Alexzander Delgado, both of whom are playing their third season at YVC, stayed calm to ensure they avoided the mistakes of the day before.
"We were just trying to keep our composure," Raynor said. "Yesterday against Tacoma, they went on a run and we all were yelling, fighting with each other and stuff."
Their latest success provided more evidence of a winning culture established last spring, when YVC won seven of its last 10 games with the help of Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp. Although he moved on to play for the G League Ignite, Yakima Valley kept its backcourt veterans and improved its depth, especially in the post.
Conner Turner put up 13 more points on Saturday despite some early foul trouble, hitting 6-of-9 field goals and altering plenty of shots on the defensive end. Bright Kari's added some valuable contributions inside as well with nine points and six rebounds per game, although he missed the last two games with a minor knee injury.
That depth took a hit recently when YVC lost Eisenhower graduate Conner Kelley, who averaged 11.4 points in seven games, The 6-foot-3 sophomore moved on to play at Union College, an NAIA school in Kentucky.
Raynor said he talks with Beauchamp nearly every day about points of emphasis at the professional level, including efficiency and shooting. The 6-foot-2 sophomore who started his YVC career in 2017 before taking two years off for personal reasons demonstrated both of those skills in the first half, when he scored 16 of his 22 points and hit 4-of-5 shots from 3-point range.
"I only shot one shot in the first half (Friday)," Raynor. "So this half they told me to look for my shot and everybody was trying to find me."
His third three capped off an 11-1 run to put the Yaks ahead by 15 in the first half, and they maintained that double-digit lead until Jaylin Reed exploded for 11 straight points to cut it to one. A Rayshawn Harris putack with under five minutes left put Peninsula ahead before YVC answered with a definitive 13-2 run.
Raynor said the Yaks wanted to bring more energy after Tacoma outrebounded them 42-27 in an 86-82 loss. They came out attacking the glass hard on Saturday, grabbing 24 rebounds to the Pirates' 12 in the first half.
West Valley graduate Trey Funk provided a spark off the bench with 10 points and Delgado, who went to school at Davis, just missed a double-double with nine points and nine assists. He found Funk for a critical layup with 4:33 remaining to break a nearly eight-minute YVC field goal drought and give the Yaks the lead back for good.
Yakima Valley will play three more games at the Clackamas Holiday tournament after Christmas before starting league play at home against Wenatchee Valley on Jan. 5. Only two teams score more than the Yaks' 91.4 points per game in the NWAC, but Raynor said they're still looking to improve on defense.
"I think we can score really whenever we want," Raynor said. "So I think our defense is our main key, and rebounding."
PENINSULA — Jaylin Reed 25, D'Ante Dean 12, Isaac Garcia 10, Hunter-Holiday 8, McCullough 4, Harris 3, Williams Jr. 2, Welsh 2, Medlock 0, Rodgers 0.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Quentin Raynor 22, Conner Turner 13, Grey Braun 11, Delgado 9, C. Murphy 4, Trey Funk 10, Ilumoka 8, Tinley 0, Tarver 0, M. Murphy 0.
Halftime: 45-31 YVC.
YVC highlights: Alexzander Delgado 9 assts; Christian Murphy 7 rebs.
