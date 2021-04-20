Yakima Valley couldn't quite do enough in another second-half comeback to prevent a 99-90 loss in the Yaks' home opener against Treasure Valley.
Christian Murphy hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to six and with 49 seconds left after YVC trailed by as much as 23. But the Yaks couldn't take advantage of a turnover on the ensuing possession and fell to 0-2, despite 20 points from Julius Kennedy.
Former class of 2020 four-star recruit MarJon Beauchamp scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds before fouling out in his YVC debut. Julius Kennedy led the Yaks with 20 points and Thomas McMillan posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
YVC, which had canceled its last three games due to COVID-19 protocols, will play Friday at Wenatchee Valley.
TREASURE VALLEY — Cyprien Ndabanyenzuye 37, DeVaughn Williams 18, Ekker 8, Lupumba 5, Leslie 2, Johnny Tendale 21, Hatchett 6, Seward 2, Jensen 0, Stephens 0, Paulino 0. 34-70 24-33 99..
YAKIMA VALLEY — Julius Kennedy 20, Christian Murphy 16, Thomas McMillan 15, Alexzander Delgado 13, Bryan Strom 6, Beauchamp 9, Bryce Strom 4, Chamble 4, Funk 3. 32-69 18-31 90.
Halftime: TVC 49-38. 3-point goals: TVC 7-20 (Ndabanyenzuye 4-8, Ekker 2-2, Tendale 1-4), YVC 8-30 (McMillan 3-9, Kennedy 2-8, Delgado 1-1, Murphy 1-1, Funk 1-2). Rebounds: TVC 36 (Tendale 6), YVC 37 (McMillan 10). Assists: TVC 11, YVC 12 (Delgado 4). Turnovers: TVC 20, YVC 17. Steals: TVC 3), YVC 8 (Bryan Strom 5). Fouls: TVC 26, YVC 26. Fouled out—Beauchamp.