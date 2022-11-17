Yakima Valley basketball celebrated unprecedented success during the 2022 offseason.
An NWAC title and the program’s first-ever NBA draft pick, Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp, helped coach London Wilson bring in what he believes could be one of the league's best recruiting classes. NWAC coaches named YVC the preseason favorite, another first for the Yaks.
Now comes the hard part when the season begins next Friday in Longview against Olympic, the team YVC stunned 77-76 thanks to two threes by Mason Tinley in the last 36 seconds of an NWAC semifinal last March.
Four contributors return for the defending champions, including two who started in the title game against Bellevue. West Valley graduate Conner Turner’s back as the heart of an athletic defense, but the 7-foot-2 sophomore understands winning it all brings new challenges.
“You’ve just got to act like you know people are going to come for you so there’s no reason you shouldn’t play hard,” said Turner, who averaged 12.3 points and a team-best 1.6 blocks per game last season. “We can’t come into the season thinking, ‘oh, we won last year, it’s gonna be easy.’”
Yakima Valley lost two key leaders in NWAC tournament MVP and Davis grad Zander Delgado, as well as first-team all-region selection Quentin Raynor. The two guards both shot better than 48% from the field, and Raynor hit 105 of the Yaks’ 178 3-pointers.
Wilson believes he's found enough shooters to spread the floor and replace that production, even if no individual player matches Raynor's numbers. YVC hopes multiple offensive weapons will make it tougher for defenses to devise a game plan to stop the Yaks.
Pima Community College transfer and New Mexico native Quinn Atazhoon wants to be one of those shooters after playing against Beauchamp in high school during his senior year at Arizona's Dream City Christian. The 6-4 guard reached out to Wilson and sent some film to help earn his roster spot.
"My goal is to play at a four-year school," Atazhoon said. "My dad (Cliff Johns) played Division I at the University of Arizona, so that’s where I kind of get my motive and I want to follow in his footsteps and at the same time create my own journey."
Wilson said the chance to develop and advance to the next level of college basketball while playing for a winning program draws many recruits to Yakima. Others care less about college and see Beauchamp's path as one they can follow to their dreams of playing professionally.
That opportunity motivated Jamon Kemp, who played with Beauchamp and YVC teammate Winston Cole at Rainier Beach before going to Southeastern Louisiana. He heard great things about the Yaks from Beauchamp and said so far Wilson's giving him just what he needs to keep developing.
"I'm trying to extend my game from playing the power forward and small forward to (playing) guard, (being) more versatile," said Kemp, the son of six-time All-Star and Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp. "(Wilson's) perfect on the breaking down your game, telling you what you need to hear."
Yakima Valley's still got a lot of work to do to get the most out of a deep roster with plenty of options on the perimeter, including sophomore Godwin Ilumoka, Cole and fellow freshmen Javonte Darrett and Gavin Bates. Freshmen David Tinner and Wyatt Dunning can play multiple positions like Kemp, but Wilson said he's still looking for leaders to step up.
No. 2 North Idaho, which beat YVC twice last season, may be one of YVC's biggest hurdles as it tries to become the first team since 2010 to repeat as NWAC champs. Wilson said he hasn't prepared his players to handle the extra pressure, even those who played during that remarkable run.
"Just because they were on the championship team doesn't mean anything, they've got to show it on the court," Wilson said. "They've got to show it in the classroom, they've got to do it, not say it and that's where we're still at right now is determining that."
New-look YVC women ready to surprise
Yakima Valley's eager to show this season will be different thanks to second-year coach Robin Andrea's first full recruiting class.
The Yaks brought in seven freshman from all over the country, including Granger's Jasslyn Ramos and Taylor Newman, a point guard from Tallahassee, Fla. Starting center Aliyah Finch, a freshman from Chelan, said she liked the idea of joining a new program rather than one that's more developed.
"It's pretty good since we're all new, we're all coming to this together," Finch said. "We get along pretty well."
In fact, Andrea said it's the most cohesive group he's seen in his 15 years of coaching, and he's eager to see how that translates to the court. Zillah grad Iliana hopes to be a calming presence as the team's top returning scorer, and La Salle graduate Courtney Standley just joined the team this week after a successful volleyball season.
Yakima Valley's set to tip off against Chemeketa Friday at the Blue Mountain Tipoff in Pendleton, Ore. Andrea said he's expecting a much more difficult-to-defend offense than the one that averaged just 53 points per game during a 1-24 season.
"We're not going to be single-faceted in that we have to have all of our points come from one or two players or certain types of shots," Andrea said. "We’re going to be able to drive, we’re going to be able to post up."
