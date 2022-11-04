Yakima Valley couldn’t maintain a great start in a 22-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-22 loss at No. 2 North Idaho Friday night.
The No. 9 Yaks needed a win in their regular season finale to force a three-way tie for first place along with Columbia Basin. Instead, they’ll settle for the third seed out of the East in the NWAC tournament set to begin next Saturday.
La Salle grad Courtney Standley posted team-highs of 14 kills and 17 assists to go along with seven digs. Former Zillah standout Brynn Widner added nine kills and a team-high 15 digs for YVC.
A 13-3 league record earned the Yaks a trip to Bellevue, where they’ll open a four-team, double elimination regional tournament against No. 6 Highline, the West’s No. 2 seed. The top two teams in each of the four regionals advance to the Elite 8 at Pierce College in Lakewood on Nov. 18-20.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 8 assists, 12 digs, 2 aces; Brynn Widner 9 kills, 15 digs; Dale Schrier 9 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks; Courtney Standley 14 kills, 17 assists, 7 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 2 kills, 14 assists, 9 digs; Emaline Mariscal 2 kills, 2 blocks; Jessica Mariscal 9 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Jacynta Myles-Gilford 2 digs, 2 blocks, kill.
