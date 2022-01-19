Yakima Valley bounced back from a loss Monday to hold off visiting Spokane for an 88-87 win Wednesday night at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks’ defense came up with two big stops to close out the game, forcing a contested 3-pointer just before the buzzer. West Valley graduate Conner Turner scored 25 points to lead the Yaks and their top scorer for the season, Quentin Raynor, hit four 3-pointers as part of a 20-point night.
Starting forward Kari Bright played limited minutes after rolling his ankle early in the game and former Davis point guard Alexzander Delgado missed a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left. But he also contributed 14 points for YVC, which suffered its first NWAC East loss at Columbia Basin on Monday.
The Yaks are scheduled to play their fourth game in eight days when they host Walla Walla on Saturday. YVC’s women’s team is set to return to action for the first game in the doubleheader following three straight forfeits due to COVID-19 protocols.
SPOKANE — Jaron Williams 15, Sanders 3, Jay Gilson 18, Terry 3, Kaeleb Johnson 15, Michaels 4, Kobe Reese 10, Zylak 0, Mesulam 3, Michael Byers 18.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Tinley 3, Funk 2, Ilumoka 6, Chamble 2, Quentin Raynor 20, Alexzander Delgado 14, Kari 2, Braun 5, M. Murphy 2, C. Murphy 7, Conner Turner 25.
Halftime: YVC 44-41.
YVC highlights: Raynor 4 3p.
