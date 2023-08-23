TUKWILA — Yakima Valley’s women’s soccer team couldn’t keep up with Pierce in a high-scoring second half that ended with a 4-2 loss for the Yaks Wednesday morning.
Eisenhower graduate Kennedy Leach scored twice while Pierce’s Ashlyn Kennedy recorded a hat trick in the NWAC Friendly at Starfire Sports Complex. The Yaks gave up the only first-half goal in the 21st minute and trailed the rest of the way.
YVC (1-1) will open NWAC East play Sept. 9 at noon against Treasure Valley at YVC Soccer Field.
First half: 1, Pierce, Ashlyn Kennedy, 21:00.
Second half: 2, Pierce, Tatiana Scheidt, 51:00; 3, YVC, Kennedy Leach, 52:00; 4, Pierce, Kennedy, 60:00; 5, YVC, Leach, 63:00; 6, Pierce, Kennedy, 77:00.
Saves: Madison Johnson (PCC) 4; Alexis Torres (YVC) 3.
