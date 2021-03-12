High school athletic competition returned a month ago and Central Washington University geared up a few days later.
Now it's Yakima Valley College's turn and the Yaks will literally be all in.
When the college's spring quarter starts March 30, YVC will conduct modified seasons for all six of its sports — men's and women's basketball, volleyball, women's soccer, softball and baseball.
Athletic director Ray Funk said on Friday that schedules will be finalized and released starting next week and that the first contests in what will be a very busy spring will likely be in the second week of April.
"My guess would be something like April 10 for the first games and we'll go straight into June," he said. "We'll try to spread things out and avoid six contests on the same day, but there are still some things that need to be worked out."
Funk said the Yaks will schedule only within the nine-team East Region and the number of sports those schools will offer during the modified season won't be declared until next week.
"I'd imagine we're looking at at least a couple contests a week with the intent for home-and-home situations, but that could vary based on the number of teams we have in each sport," he said. "We're not looking at any conference tournaments or anything like that, just some games to give our athletes something to look forward to."
YVC stated in its announcement Friday that "fans will not be permitted to attend indoor contests during this season. However, fans will be allowed to attend outdoor contests at 25% capacity of the venue."
As the NWAC previously determined for 2020-21, athletes will not expend eligibility even if they participate in this modified season.
"I’d like to commend all of our student-athletes and coaches for their perseverance over the past year," YVC president Linda Kaminski stated in a school release. "This return to competition is a welcome step in the progress we are making, both here in the Yakima Valley and across our nation, yet we must remain diligent in protecting the health and safety of our entire community."
The last YVC athletic contests were held on March 8, 2020, when baseball and softball hosted doubleheaders. The men's and women's basketball teams were scheduled to open play in the NWAC tournaments on March 12 but those events were postponed, moved and eventually canceled due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.