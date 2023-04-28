A couple of strong offensive efforts allowed Yakima Valley softball to earn a split against visiting Big Bend Friday afternoon.
Alyssa Sosky, Granger grad Nizhoni Tallman and Ellensburg grad Madison Kennedy all tripled in a 9-8 loss before Kennedy pitched a complete game as the Yaks won 7-3. Sosky capped off a five-hit day by going 3-for-4 with a double and three runs, and Makynzee Taylor went 2-for-3 with a triple to boost YVC’s offense.
The Yaks (8-18 NWAC, 12-22 overall) will play their final two road games of the season at Walla Walla Tuesday afternoon, starting at 2 p.m.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Alyssa Sosky 2-4, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Nizhoni Tallman 1-2, 3b, 2 runs, RBI, sb; Madison Kennedy 1-4, 3b, run, RBI; Samantha Shamhart 2-4, run, RBI. Game 2: Sosky 3-4, 2b, 3 runs; Paige Thompson 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Kennedy 1-2, 2b; Makynzee Taylor 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Emma Jay 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
