Nothing will bring back the missed opportunities from the last year, but Yakima Valley College is doing everything it can in the next two months to make up for lost time.
Between April 6 and June 4, YVC has scheduled 87 athletic events against NWAC East opponents across all six of its sports — baseball, softball, volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball. During that 60-day run, the Yaks will be competing on 44 of them.
Basketball has scheduled 16 doubleheaders — women at 5:30 p.m., men at 7:30 — on Tuesdays and Fridays. There are eight home-and-home opponents, starting with a trip to Big Bend on April 6.
"We have been talking a lot about being grateful just for the chance to play games again," fifth-year women’s coach Adam Strom said in a release. "As the pandemic seems to be trending in a better direction, the whole experience has taught us to enjoy the simple things."
"We are taking the approach to use these games to evaluate what we have and blend it all together," added men’s coach London Wilson. "Because every one gets their year back due to the pandemic, this can be a very valuable experience heading into what is hopefully a more traditional fall of 2021."
Regular season games will be the extent of these modified seasons. The NWAC previously canceled all postseason tournaments for the 2020-2021 college year.
Volleyball will compete on 13 dates and open its season at home on April 6 — the debut of first-year coach Darci Dekker. Like basketball, the team will play on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Yakima Valley says only essential game personnel will be allowed to be inside Sherar Gym for home matches but that could change. The school hopes to stream home matches on the Yaks' YouTube channel.
Women’s soccer has 12 matches scheduled with its season debut on April 10 at home against Columbia Basin. Matches will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
"It's been a long and challenging time for all of us during the pandemic. We are just glad to be together again and having the opportunity to compete," said fifth-year coach Abigail Drollinger.
Baseball and softball will both start their seasons at home against Big Bend on April 8. Baseball has 16 doubleheaders slated through May 30 and softball has 14 planned through May 23.
Games for both teams will be played on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Opponents involved in the East’s modified seasons include WenatcheeValley, ColumbiaBasin, Big Bend, Spokane, Walla Walla, North Idaho, BlueMountain and Treasure Valley.