A home-grown national record-setter, Hall of Fame coaches, international talent, a dominant string of conference championships and a half century of history.
It’s the Valley’s best athletic program that you’ve never heard about.
Yakima Valley College has had some powerful programs that haven’t been offered in quite some time, such as football and tennis, but at its height in the 1960s the men’s track and field program was among the best in the nation, producing three Washington State Junior College team titles in a row and 31 conference champions during that decade.
It’s understandable how much of this history has faded from sight — the last time YVC competed in track was 36 years ago. But the legacy that stretches back to the 1930s remains strong despite thinning, dusty archives and waning memories.
The architect of that decade of dominance was Arnie Pelluer, who basically came right out of college and built YVC into a powerhouse, winning state titles in 1963, ’64 and ’65. After eight seasons here, he moved on to Whitworth and Eastern Washington and two of his three sons — Scott and Steve, both born in Yakima — played in the NFL.
YVC’s track program transitioned from Kumler Field to the new facility at Zaepfel Stadium during Pelluer’s years and was known for its aptly named Fruit Bowl Invitational, which was held annually in April and enjoyed a run over three decades.
Yakima hosted the Junior College state meet in 1961 and 1967, when Washington had 16 two-year colleges with track programs. Now there are only five.
Two years before YVC’s men’s and women’s programs were shut down for good in 1986, the Washington Junior College association merged with Oregon to form the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC).
Looking back over this storied but long-shuttered program there are plenty of notable athletes and performances that hold up just fine today. Here’s a few:
Bill Buchanan, 1959-1960
After setting a state high school record in the shot put while at Moxee High School, where he was the first prep to throw over 60 feet with the 12-pound shot, Buchanan had no trouble moving up to the 16-pound ball and easily won the state JC title in 1959. His freshman best of 54-0.5 led the national for JC throwers.
A year later he stepped things up considerably, breaking the national JC record with a heave of 57-0.25. He repeated his state title in the shot and placed second in the discus. No one came within eight feet of his YVC shot record in the nearly 30 years that followed.
Buchanan then pursued his teaching degree at the University of Washington, where he continued his unprecedented throws by breaking the Huskies’ school record.
Wayne Badgley, 1964-1965
A distance runner from New Zealand, Badgley broke the state-meet record in the two mile by 24 seconds his freshman year, running 9:25.5. The next year he shattered two meet records with a dazzling double, winning the mile in 4:14.1 and two mile in 9:15.8 — both among the best JC times in the country — to lead YVC to its third straight team title in 1965.
Badgley was involved in one of the most memorable events ever held at Zaepfel Stadium, where the WSU freshmen team came in 1965 with teenage Olympian and international phenom Gerry Lindgren. Before a crowd of nearly 3,000 at a special evening competition, Lindgren doubled back from winning the mile to run 8:59 in the two mile with the YVC sophomore placing second.
Badgley moved on to Abilene Christian, where he was an All-American, and ran a 2:18 marathon in 1975.
Jim Kjolso, 1963-1964
The Edmonds High grad was the anchor to YVC’s dominance in his two prolific years, setting five school records, winning back-to-back state titles in the 100-yard dash and starring as a triple winner in the 1964 state meet.
Kjolso’s YVC sprint records of 9.6 and 21.2 (yards) were never broken and, in addition to his relay duties, he still found time to reach 23-7.25 in the long jump.
Remaining on the eastside, Kjolso took his speed to Central Washington, where he swept the 100 and 220 at the Evergreen Conference finals two years in a row, set a school record of 9.4 in the 100 and was a four-time NAIA national medalist.
Eric Beardsley, 1947-1948
A member of just about every regional Hall of Fame you can think of in multiple sports as an athlete and coach, the Yakima High grad was a three-sport star at YVC in football, basketball and track.
After leading off YVC’s state-champion 880 relay as a freshman, Beardsley turned in a triple victory at the 1948 state meet that was never later attempted much less duplicated as he won the shot put, javelin and pole vault.
Naturally, given his amazing versatility, none of those sports were his true calling as a coach. Beardsley became CWU’s first wrestling coach in 1958 and in 25 years he produced 14 national champions, thirty-two All-Americans and two NAIA national team titles in 1971 and 1974.
Linda Kuzmak, 1981-1982
Kathy Duty, 1983-1984
YVC’s women’s track program was only active for 10 years but these two definitely made their mark in the throws and in other sports as Kuzmak received the school’s athlete of the year award in 1982 and Duty received it in 1983 and ‘84.
Kuzmak, a Davis grad, threw the discus 147-0 and won the 1982 state title in the javelin, winning all nine college meets she competed in while finishing with a best of 143-8. A year later, Duty, from Selah, upped Kuzmak’s school javelin record to 147-2 and in 1984 she won the state title.
Combined with Eisenhower grad Cheryl Rhea, YVC’s women had a state champion or runner-up in the javelin for five straight years.
Rick McElwee, 1981-1982
Wilson High in Tacoma sent many athletes to YVC during this era and the best was McElwee, whose main sport was football but he challenged Buchanan’s school record in the discus as a freshman with a throw of 150-8 and runner-up finish at the state meet. He did break Buchanan’s mark a year later, reaching 158-10 and earning another second-place conference finish.
Also a two-year starter at defensive end on the football team, McElwee was named the state JC association’s overall male athlete of the year in 1982. He finished his collegiate career at Central Washington and won a conference title in the discus in 1984.
Stan Gill, 1975-1976
After setting Eisenhower’s school record in the pole vault in 1974, Gill did the same at YVC as a freshman, clearing 15-0 for third at the state meet. The next year he upped his best to 15-3 while winning the conference title.
Gill’s timing was fortunate as YVC dropped track in 1977 and ‘78 before resuming the program in 1979.
Also a standout wrestler, Gill received YVC’s male athlete of the year award in 1975 and 1976 — just the second athlete to repeat since the award was started in 1950.
Roger Meuter, 1963-1964
Another key part of YVC’s juggernaut years, having set school records in the 120 high hurdles (14.9) and 300 intermediate hurdles (38.0) while sweeping the state titles in 1964. The Ballard grad also ran on YVC’s back-to-back conference victories in the 4x110 in 1963 and ‘64 — both of which were anchored by Kjolso.
At Whitworth, Meuter placed third in the NAIA national meet in the 120 hurdles and lowered his collegiate best over the 42-inch barriers to 14.0.
Gary Winckler, 1971-1972
A 1,000-point career scorer in basketball at Zillah, Winckler excelled in all three jumps at YVC and set a school record at 46-1.25 in the triple jump. Continuing in basketball as well at YVC, he was named the college’s athlete of the year in 1972.
After finishing college at Seattle Pacific, Winckler became one of the best track coaches in the nation before retiring in 2008 after 23 years at the University of Illinois. While at Florida State, his women’s teams won the 1984 NCAA outdoor title and 1985 indoor championship. He was inducted into the college track coaches Hall of Fame shortly after retiring.
Through the years ...
Naches Valley grad Jeff Strausz was YVC’s last NWAC champion, winning the 800 in 1985 to cap an unbeaten season. He had a relay best of 1:51. ... Eisenhower grad Kim Rogers was a two-time state champion in the high jump in 1968 and ‘69 with a best of 6-8.75. He won a conference title for Abilene Christian in 1970. ... Tom Badgley, a state prep champion in the javelin while at Selah, was a state JC runner-up in 1973 with a best of 236-0 with the old-style spear. At Eastern Washington, he was a two-time Evergreen Conference champ in NAIA. ... Canadian freshman Mark Warbinek was in on two school records at the 1975 state meet, clocking 53.8 for third in the 440 hurdles and anchoring the 4x110 team in 42.2. He also placed in two other events. ... Eisenhower grad Cheryl Roulier was YVC’s first women’s state champion, winning the 1,500 in 1979. ... At the 1951 state meet held at the UW, Wapato grad Morris Robinette won the 100 and set a meet record of 22-4.5 in the long jump for YVC. ... YVC offered cross country intermittently from 1967 to 1984 and hosted the 1975 men’s conference championships at Yakima Country Club. Jennifer Hallett was YVC’s highest conference finisher, placing fourth in 1984.
