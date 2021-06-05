Yakima Valley announced Southern Utah volunteer assistant Renae Koppenhafer as its new softball coach in a press release Friday afternoon.
Koppenhafer graduated from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick and has established regional connections through years of running softball camps and clinics, as well as providing private lessons, according to the release. She also played college baseball at North Idaho and Augusta State before serving as the junior varsity head coach at Topsaid High School in Hampstead, N.C.
Athletic director Ray Funk believes Koppenhafer's Division I experience and local connections make her the right person to replace Chuck Bodeen, who retired last month after 16 years at YVC.
Koppenhafer will take over June 16 for a team that posted an 8-18 record in a shortened 2021 season.