Yakima Valley baseball's new coach won't need much of an introduction to the program.
The school announced Wednesday it hired Ben Krueger, an assistant to former coach Kyle Krustangel last season and a player for coach Ken Wilson in 2011. Krueger's duties at YVC during a 31-18 season last spring included recruiting coordinator, outfield coach and head of data analytics and media.
He moved across the country in July to accept an assistant coaching position at NAIA powerhouse Georgia Gwinnett College as the team's outfield coach and summer placement coordinator. But Krueger said in a release he couldn't resist the opportunity to come back to Yakima.
"Yakima holds a special place in my heart," Krueger said. "This community deserves a group as passionate about giving back and setting an example of what the Yaks are."
The Seattle native also served as an assistant coach at Shoreline Community College from 2017-18 and Everett Community College from 2018-21. As a club coach during the offseason, the Oregon Tech graduate founded the Benz Baseball program in 2017 and the Cascade Collegiate League in 2019, and he still leads both organizations.
More than 100 Benz players moved on to play college baseball and 35 CCL players signed contracts to play in the West Coast League. Four college players were drafted or signed by MLB organizations.
Yakima Valley went 203-95 in seven seasons under Krustangel, winning the NWAC championship in 2016 and East Region titles in 2016 and 2018. The Yaks reached the postseason in four out of six years and would have qualified in 2021, when no NWAC tournament was held due to COVID-19.
