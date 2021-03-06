The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop the Yakima Valley College baseball team from giving back to the community.
Typically, the Yaks would volunteer in the fall, often at one of seven area nursing homes. But with that out of the question during this bizarre school year, much of the 40-man roster joined Breakthrough Church in Union Gap to distribute 2,000 food boxes on the last Saturday in February.
Coach Kyle Krustangel said the connection came from assistant coach Jordan Cameron and players wore their jerseys at the drive-thru event. They spent about two hours giving out food to homeless people and others in need.
“It’s pretty humbling to hear the experience of these places that interact with our players,” Krustangel said. “Last week was supposed to be our big one and a bunch of the guys just had a blast.”
They even asked about more opportunities, so the team plans to go back on March 13 for another three-hour shift. Krustangel, who also is the manager of the Yakima Valley Pippins of the West Coast League, said it’s a valuable way for players to interact with community members and learn the value of charity work.
Past volunteer efforts included free outdoor manual labor, at-risk youth facilities, and a favorite among players, taking seniors to “prom” at a local nursing home. Krustangel said the Yaks always seem to create a few new fans who want to buy team gear and support the players.
“Generally, they love it,” Krustangel said of his team. “Whether they’re playing bingo or delivering food, depending on what year it is, they have a great time.”
It’s still unclear when Yakima Valley will begin its season, although Krustangel said Saturday he expects to know more in about eight days. After reaching the NWAC tournament in 2019, the Yaks started 5-7 before COVID-19 shut down the season a year ago.
The NWAC has announced that athletes will not lose a year of eligibility because of the pandemic.