A lot of different pieces created over the course of several years needed to fall into place to give Yakima Valley another NWAC championship team last March.
NWAC coach of the year London Wilson took four years to build his roster, from the arrival of leading scorer Quentin Raynor in 2017 to the addition of five freshmen in 2021. During that time players left and came back, COVID-19 disrupted schedules and gave an extra season of eligibility, and the Yaks spent a shortened season playing with a likely 2022 first-round draft pick, Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp.
"The whole team has some type of connection to Yakima," Wilson said. "They didn't just randomly show up."
The connections are most obvious with players like Davis graduate Alexzander Delgado, the NWAC tournament MVP, and 7-foot-2 West Valley grad Conner Turner, both of whom used the word "crazy" to describe their season at a small reception near campus Tuesday afternoon. Turner came back to Yakima after one year at Idaho State, in part for the chance to play alongside one of his best friends growing up, Trey Funk.
YVC basketball always loomed large in Funk's life, since his father, Ray Funk, coached the team for years and has long served as the athletic director. Ray also coached Trey at every level, including as an assistant in high school and college, so Trey jumped at the chance to play any role he could find for a championship team.
"I'd play 25 (minutes) some game and zero the other game, so I was just always mentally ready and I've always been the big hustle guy," Funk said. "I wouldn't ask for it any other way."
Grey Braun, Chris Murphy and Mason Tinley all found their way to Yakima from out of state thanks to former players and Wilson discovered forward Kari Bright from Maryland while watching film of former athletic director Jerry Ward's grandson. Godwin Ilumoka, a freshman from California, learned about YVC courtesy of bonds Wilson created as a player at the University of Nevada.
They combined to form a group that was mostly dominant this season, with the notable exception of a 1-5 stretch during the middle of conference play. A renewed focus on defense with Turner protecting the rim carried the Yaks to multiple upsets and a title they'll share for the rest of their lives.
"We thought we were the favorites every game and that people were just doubting us with our ranks and everything just because we lost five," Turner said. "I told these dudes we weren't going to lose."
