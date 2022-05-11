MOSES LAKE — Yakima Valley's chance to host next week's NWAC cross-region playoffs slipped away with two losses at Big Bend on Wednesday.
The Yaks, at 17-9 in the East Region, can't finish higher than third after losing 4-1 and 7-1 since Big Bend (19-7) holds a two-game lead and the tiebreaker with just two games remaining.
Hank Dunn went 3-for-3 in Game 1 to raise the NWAC's best batting average to .411 and Spencer Marenco racked up five hits in two games for YVC, which will host a doubleheader against Big Bend and its seven-game win streak to end the season Saturday.
Spokane is leading the East at 21-5.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Hank Dunn 3-3, run; Spencer Marenco 2-5; Ryne Hays 2-4, 2b, RBI. Game 2: Marenco 3-4, 2b.
