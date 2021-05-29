ONTARIO, Ore. — Paul Antony hit a grand slam Saturday to help Yakima Valley cap a sweep of Treasure Valley in NWAC East Region baseball action and run its winning streak to 16 games.
The Yaks won the opener 12-2 in seven innings, and followed that with a 10-3 victory.
Connor Coballes homered and drove in five runs for YVC in the opener, while Dane Fraser and Ryne Hays each homered and knocked in three runs.
Tyler Frieder pitched a complete game in the first game, striking out seven.
Antony's blast helped stake the Yaks to a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning of the second game.
YVC added four runs in the top of the ninth without a hit in the top of the ninth. Four walks and a hit batter keyed the rally.
Yakima Valley (25-7), which hasn't loss since a May 1 setback to Treasure Valley, caps its season Sunday with another doubleheader against the Chukars at 10 a.m.
Game 1
YVC=205=230=0=—=12=10=0
TVC=020=000=0=—=2=4=0
Frieders and Hays; Ostmark, Hough (2), Lolo-Tamashiro (5), Wells (7) and Deal.
YVC highlights: Tyler Frieders CG, 7 IP, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 K; Connor Coballes 2-3, 2 runs, HR, 5 RBI; Dane Fraser 2-2, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI; Ryne Hays 1-3, run, HR, 3 RBI.
Game 2
YVC=001=500=004=—=10=8=0
TVC=000=002=010=—3=4=1
Tomas, Harris (7), Ramsay (9) and Antony; Buttars, Eliason (8), Cleaves (9) and Fry.
YVC highlights: Paul Antony grand slam; Corey Jarrell 2-4, 2b, run.