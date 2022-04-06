PENDLETON, Ore. — Yakima Valley’s baseball team bounced back from a tough week against Spokane to sweep Blue Mountain in convincing fashion Wednesday.
Owen Bischoff went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run to lead the Yaks to an 8-4 win to snap a three-game losing streak. Ryne Hays added a home run for the Yaks, who took a 3-0 lead after one inning and never relinquished it.
The offense kept producing in the second game as Spencer Marenco went 4-for-4 and Dane Fraser contributed three hits in 10-2 win. A four-run third-inning broke the game open and proved more than enough for Jaydon Tomas, who struck out five batters to pick up the win.
Yakima Valley improved to 3-3 in league play and 13-11 overall heading into Saturday’s home doubleheader against Blue Mountain.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Ryne Hays 1-4, HR; Spencer Marenco 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Owen Bischoff 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, sb. Game 2: Dane Fraser 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, sb; Hays 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Marenco 4-4, bb, 2 runs, RBI; Brock Molenda 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Paul Antony 1-4, 3b, run.
