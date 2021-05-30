ONTARIO, Ore. — Another day, another doubleheader sweep for the Yakima Valley baseball team.
The Yaks walloped Treasure Valley 9-1 and 17-4 on Sunday to take both ends of a twin bill for the ninth straight time to end the season on an 18-game winning streak.
The lopsided scores were typical of YVC’s dominance during the winning streak. Aside from four one-run games, the Yaks won by an average of more than nine runs a game.
The Yaks offense started slowly in Sunday’s opener, trailing 1-0 before tying the score in the top of the fifth inning.
YVC (27-7) then put together a five-run sixth, taking advantage of three Treasure Valley errors, and cruised to victory from there.
There was no slow start in the second game as the Yaks scored four in the top of the first inning with Donald Saltiban Jr.’s two-run triple leading the way.
The Chukars, however, would score a pair of runs in the first and second to tie the game. Yakima Valley’s pitching — which held opponents to three or fewer runs in 13 of the 18 straight wins — shut out Treasure Valley the final seven innings, giving up just five hits.
The Yaks would put up four runs in the fourth, fifth and ninth innings with Saltiban clubbing a three-run home in the fourth and Spencer Marenco doubling home a pair of runs in the ninth.
Saltiban, who was a double away from hitting for the cycle in the second game, finished the day with five hits, three runs, five RBI and a stolen base. Marenco had four hits, four runs and five RBI.
The two are part of a group of Yakima Valley players joining Yaks coach Kyle Krustangel this summer with the Yakima Valley Pippins, who are scheduled to open the season Friday at Yakima County Stadium against four-time defending champion Corvallis.
Krustangel, who has won nearly 69% of his games at YVC, took over the Pippins prior to the eventually canceled 2020 season after three seasons leading West Coast League rival Wenatchee AppleSox.
Game 1
YVC=000=015=021=—=9=8=1
TVC=001=000=000=—=1=5=5
Chipman, Blanchard (5) and Hays; De Forest, Lolo-Tamashito (6), Wells (9) and Deal.
YVC highlights: Spencer Marenco 1-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Connor Coballes 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Donald Saltiban Jr. 2-5, 2b, SB; Owen Bischoff 2 BB, 3 runs, SB.
Game 2
YVC=400=440=104=—=17=12=1
TVC=220=000=000=—=4=8=3
Judd, Barkman (2), Childers (6), Swartman (8) and Antony; Green, Eliason (2), Cleaves (4), Turner (7), Robertson (9) and Fry.
YVC highlights: Bischoff 2 runs, 2 BB; Marenco 3-6, 2b, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Coballes 2 runs, 2 BB; Saltiban 3-5, 3-run HR, 2-run 3B, 5 RBI; Henry Lenaburg 1-4, 2 runs, RBI; Danny Burns 1-4, 3 runs, RBI.