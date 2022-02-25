A strong core of returners hopes to help Yakima Valley pick up where it left off last spring when the Yaks begin their season Saturday at Parker Faller Field.
YVC won a school-record 18 straight games to close out a schedule featuring only NWAC East opponents and no postseason. After the pandemic cut short the 2020 season, Dann Blanchard’s one of several third-year sophomores eager to play with an NWAC tournament spot on the line for the first time.
“I think we all just wanted the experience,” Blanchard said. “Pretty much every day wee talk about (an NWAC championship) at practice.”
He’ll join fellow sophomores Jaydon Tomas and Jace Hanson as starters in the four games against Clark this weekend. They ended last season as three of the team’s four pitchers to surpass 30 innings pitched, and Krustangel expects them to be even better and anchor the staff once again.
But he’s also anticipating some freshmen will be able to add depth for the Yaks, so they won’t need to lean on anyone to throw 90 innings like NJCAA All-American Alec Gomez did in 2019 before going to Gonzaga. Brock Molenda said he’ll be one of those new faces as a versatile freshman capable of playing catcher and first base as well.
The Gonzaga Prep product’s also looking forward to playing a more aggressive style, something he didn’t see often in the Spokane area. Yakima Valley led the NWAC with 134 stolen bases during their last full season in 2019 and Krustangel said they’ll look to maintain that mindset on the basepaths.
“Pressure breaks pipes as they say and our philosophy’s always run the sacks hard and devote a lot of time to baserunning,” Krustangel said. “The style of play won’t change in terms of just an aggressive, hard-nosed type of offense.”
Molenda said third-year sophomores Josh Davis and Owen Bischoff stand out as vocal leaders on offense. Bischoff hit .315 in 23 games a year ago, tops among returners.
Hank Dunn, Spencer Marenco, Ryne Hays and Dave Frazier all contributed as regular starters, with Marenco hitting eight doubles and driving in 26 runs, while Hays was one of three Yaks to hit more than one home run. It won’t be easy for freshmen to break into the lineup, but Krustangel said some of the newcomers are as good as any he’s ever had.
Blanchard anticipates the winning streak will motivate opponents to play their best against the Yaks, and they’ll be challenged early with a tough schedule. After this week’s series against Clark, YVC will face divisional champs Everett and Linn-Benton, then in late March they’ll start their NWAC East schedule against defending champs Spokane.
The Sasquatch beat YVC in five of six games, handing Yakima Valley all but two of its losses for the season. No matter who they’re playing, winning will always be the main goal and the expectation for the Yaks, something Molenda didn’t need long to figure out.
“I see it in everything we do,” Molenda said. “It’s always a competition and always one team wins and one team loses and the losing team runs.”
Softball begins new era
Yakima Valley softball will take the field with a new coach in the dugout at Dunbar Field for the first time in nearly 18 years on Saturday.
Renae Koppenhafer’s set to lead an experience team featuring nine returners, including infielder Tiauna Walker and pitcher Emmaleena Wood. Walker hit .392 with a team-best three home runs last spring and Wood posted team-highs of 39 strikeouts and 74.2 innings pitched.
“Emmalena will probably pitch most of the innings,” Koppenhafer said. “She’s picked up some speed. She’s got more movement on her pitches.”
Offense carried the Yaks last season, when they went 8-18 and lost 11 games despite scoring at least six runs, and Koppenhafer expects it to be a strength again. Five freshmen could work their way into the mix, including starting shortstop Helina Hahn and Montesano standout Jessica Stanfield.
YVC will open up against Mt. Hood and Shoreline before playing Mt. Hood and Wenatchee Valley on Sunday.
