Yakima Valley baseball's headed to Bellevue to try and earn a spot in the NWAC championship.
As the NWAC East's No. 3 seed, the Yaks will be one of three teams playing for a berth at the cross-region tournament hosted by NWAC North No. 2 Bellevue. YVC's set to open Thursday at 7 p.m. against NWAC South No. 4 Lane in a loser-out game.
The winner advances to a best-of-three series against Bellevue, starting with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. on Friday. A third game would be played at noon on Saturday if necessary.
Yakima Valley beat Bellevue twice at Parker Faller Field to earn a trip to the NWAC championship in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season in 2020 and prevented the NWAC from hosting a championship in 2021.
This year's eight-team tournament will be played at Lower Columbia College in Longview and starts May 26. Everett, Spokane, Tacoma and Linn-Benton all already qualified by winning their respective divisions.
