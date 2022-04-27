Yakima Valley baseball's return to the field ended sooner than expected after Treasure Valley forfeited both games of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at Parker Faller Field.
The game was tied 2-2 in the fifth inning when Yaks coach Kyle Krustangel said umpires ejected multiple players from the TVCC bench, then tossed interim coach Kyle Pearson as well. YVC athletic director Ray Funk said TVCC's administration notified him the team would forfeit the two games due to liability concerns since no other certified coach was available to replace Pearson for the remainder of the doubleheader.
Spencer Marenco and Ryne Hays hit back-to-back home runs for the Yaks in the fourth inning, although those likely won't count toward their official statistics. Krustangel said they expect to make the trip to Ontario, Ore. to play a doubleheader at Treasure Valley on Saturday.
Both teams entered the day tied for second in the NWAC East with Big Bend, which swept a doubleheader against Wenatchee Valley to remain tied with YVC, three games behind first-place Spokane. The division champion advances to the eight-team NWAC championship tournament, while the No. 2 seed earns the right to host a three-team tournament where the winner qualifies for the NWAC championship.
YVC's college administration, in consultation with the NWAC, elected to forfeit a doubleheader scheduled for last Saturday at Columbia Basin due to behavioral and sportsmanship concerns within the program. The last time they played a full game, the Yaks split a doubleheader at CBC on April 20.
