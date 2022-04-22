Behavioral and sportsmanship concerns within the Yakima Valley baseball program caused the team to forfeit its Saturday home doubleheader against Columbia Basin, the college announced Friday.
The college made the decision in consultation with the NWAC.
YVC is scheduled to return to the field Wednesday against visiting Treasure Valley. Athletic director Ray Funk said privacy concerns prevent him or the school from discussing specifics of individual discipline.
"The college took the matter quite seriously and it's hoped that all program stakeholders use the time to reflect on the forfeitures to do their part to ensure there won't be future incidents," Funk said.
In their last doubleheader at CBC on Wednesday, the Yaks won the first game 6-3 before falling 3-1 to snap a nine-game winning streak. Including the forfeits, they're 22-14 overall and 10-6 in league play, good for fifth place in the NWAC East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.