Walla Walla scored two goals late in the first half and held on to edge Yakima Valley 2-1 in NWAC East women’s soccer Wednesday afternoon at YVC.
Ella McKenna scored on an assist from Emma Muir in the 74th minute for the Yaks, who had won their last three matches by shutout.
Yakima Valley moved to 4-4 in the East and 6-4 overall and will travel to North Idaho for its next match on Oct. 20.
First half: 1, WW, Lindsey Beaman, 34:50; 2, WW, Halle Romero, 40:00.
Second half: 3, YVC, Ella McKenna (Emma Muir), 74:30.
Saves: Sophia Pixton (YV) 5.
