EVERETT — Yakima Valley's remarkable postseason run will go all the way to the NWAC championship thanks to an unlikely hero in Saturday's semifinals.
Reserve guard Mason Tinley knocked down his only two shots of the game — a pair of critical threes in the final 36 seconds — to help the Yaks erase a six-point deficit and upset No. 3 Olympic 77-76. After Quentin Raynor hit a three of his own, Godwin Ilumoka poked the ball away, allowing Tinley to pick up a steal and sink the game-winner with 12.4 seconds left.
"We had all the confidence in the world in him to take that shot and make it," said Davis graduate Alexzander Delgado, who played all 40 minutes for the third straight game.
YVC's point guard scored a team-high 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, starting with three field goals in the first five minutes. He knew he'd need to be aggressive to help take some defensive pressure off Raynor, who still managed to score 15 points and dish out five assists.
The Yaks continued to play effective defense, holding Olympic to just 37.5% from the field. Second team All-NWAC North selections Tyler Behrend and Wayne Jamison scored just 11 combined points, well below their individual averages of better than 15 points per game.
"The biggest thing for us right now is trust," Delgado said. "If the guy I'm guarding gets past me I know that the guy behind me is going to have my back."
West Valley graduate Conner Turner contributed three blocks to go along with 14 points and six assists. The 7-foot-2 center made all six of his free-throw attempts in a game that went back and forth before Olympic's 10-0 run opened up a seven-point lead with four minutes remaining.
NWAC North player of the year Aundree Polk led all scorers with 28 points, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer missed to give YVC its fifth straight win. Delgado, who's often praised for his calm, unflappable demeanor on the court, said he felt lightheaded from screaming so much during the postgame celebration.
The sophomore began his college career in 2018 before taking a year off and earning an extra season of eligibility due to COVID-19. He said YVC's been working toward the goal of an NWAC championship since last spring's shortened season and agreed with the sentiment of Raynor, who began his career in 2017 and took two years off.
"It feels like all the hard work's about to pay off," Raynor said.
They're set to take on the NWAC North's No. 2 seed, Bellevue, which stunned No. 1 Wenatchee Valley 84-76 in Saturday's other semifinal. Delgado said he wanted a third game against the Knights after they split two games against YVC, but he knows the Bulldogs will present a significant challenge.
Yakima Valley is seeking its fifth conference championship in school history and the first since 2008. The Yaks won the NWAC three times and also captured a WAACC crown in 1966.
Bellevue won its only NWAC championship in 1993 and last reached the final game 15 years ago.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Alexzander Delgado 18, Quentin Raynor 15, Conner Turner 14, Bright Kari 10, Murphy 8, Tinley 6, Funk 2, Ilumoka 2, Braun 2. Totals 31-56 8-19 77.
OLYMPIC — Aundree Polk 28, Tyler Williford 10, Upshaw 9, Behrend 6, Jamison 5, Caleb-Tyree Morgan 12, Cross 6, Yearby III 0. Totals 24-62 17-23 76.
Highlights: Raynor (YVC) 5 assts; Delgado (YVC) 6 rebs; Chris Murphy (YVC) 8 rebs; Turner (YVC) 6 assts, 3 blks; Polk (O) 9 rebs; Williford 9 rebs; Tyler Behrend (O) 6 rebs.
