LONGVIEW — The Yakima Valley College men’s basketball team dropped to 1-2 for the season after a 76-68 loss to Southwest Oregon in the Red Devil Classic.
YVC built an 32-24 lead in the first half before Southwest Oregon scored 13 of the next 15 points to take a three-point lead into the break.
Southwest Oregon extended the lead to nine points before the Yaks mounted a comeback. Mason Tiinley’s three-point play cut the lead to 55-54 with 8:10 remaining, but Southwest Oregon scored the next nine points and the Yaks didn’t threaten again.
Tinley and Jamon Kemp scored 13 points apiece to lead YVC, and Wyatt Dunning added 11 points.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Mason Tinley 13, Jamon Kemp 13, David Tinner 8, Wyatt Dunning 11, Conner Turner 8, Quinn Atazhoon 2, Winston Cole 7, Godwin Ilumoka 0, Gavin Bates 3, Dtaye Joe 3. Totals 24-58 14-25 68.
SW OREGON — Fonnesbeck 8, Larbie 0, Thomas 15, Prince 12, Sherwood 12, Jefferson 2, Cazimero 4, Nixon 10, Oryang 8, Schulkins 5, Mahoe 0. Totals 25-57 15-23 76
