Yakima Valley's first men's basketball home game with fans in almost two years won't count toward the Yaks' overall record, but that doesn't mean the stakes will be low.
Coach London Wilson said he's already heard a couple former players talking trash ahead of Saturday's alumni game, set for 2 p.m. at Sherar Gym. Bad weather on Snoqualmie Pass could cancel a few commitments, but Wilson's still expecting a decent roster to challenge his team in the first alumni game since 2018.
Guards Isiah Strom, Trey Sanchez and others, including some non-alumni with connections to the program who will be available if needed, could face a tough task. Yakima Valley's 5-1 after winning the Red Devil Classic for the first time in eight years.
"This is the most talent we've had since I've been here," said Wilson, who's served on the Yaks' coaching staff for 17 years. "It's gonna be fun to watch. It's a higher-level athletic game than we're accustomed to."
MarJon Beauchamp's unexpected arrival raised the bar last spring for a program already on the rise, averaging 30.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Wilson said he's already heard from representatives of six NBA teams wanting to know more about the Yakima native averaging 14.3 points per game for the G League Ignite this season.
The other four starters from last spring's team returned, highlighted by sophomores Quentin Raynor and Alexzander Delgado, a 2018 Davis graduate. Both will be playing their third season, with Raynor joining YVC in 2017 and Delgado playing as a freshman in 2018-19.
The point guard is leading the league in 3-point shooting at 71.4% (5-of-7), and another former local standout joined him in the starting lineup following a year at Idaho State. West Valley's Conner Turner is averaging 12.8 rebounds, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting nearly 54% from the field.
"He's such a difference maker," Wilson said, noting several Division I schools have already expressed interest in the sophomore. "He's such a weapon at 7-2 and then he's way more mobile than a lot of people think he is."
Yakima Valley's off to its best start in eight years and picked up a win at Lower Columbia, which owns the NWAC's third-best record since the start of the 2019-20 season. The Yaks will return to official games next Thursday when they host winless Linn-Benton to open the NWAC Crossover in Yakima.
