A pair of walk-off wins over visiting Big Bend gave Yakima Valley a sweep and clinched the NWAC East’s No. 3 seed in the Yaks’ season finale on Saturday.
Danny Burns hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to seal a 12-2 run-rule win, and Kelen Rutz walked to score the final run of a 6-5 win in 10 innings. Corey Jarrell went 8-for-9 on the day and Brock Molenda’s RBI doubled capped off a rally to erase a four-run deficit in the second game.
Leadoff hitter Hank Dunn captured the NWAC batting crown by adding three more hits to finish the season with an average of .413. The Yaks moved into a tie for second place, but Big Bend won the tiebreaker thanks to a better record against fourth-place Columbia Basin.
All three teams will compete next week in a three-team cross-region tournament, hosted by the No. 2 seeds from each region. The winner of each tournament advances to the eight-team NWAC championship, and teams teams for the cross-region tournaments will be announced Sunday night.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Hank Dunn 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Corey Jarrell 4-5, run; Spencer Marenco 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Owen Bischoff 1-5, 3b, run, RBI; Danny Burns 3-4, 2b, run, 4 RBI. Game 2: Dunn 2-5, 2 runs, RBI; Corey Jarrell 4-4, 2b, run; Ryne Hays 2-2; Kelen Rutz 2-3, run, RBI; Brock Molenda 1-4, 2b.
TRACK
Fisk repeats GNAC titleELLENSBURG — Avery Fisk, a senior from Ellensburg, won her second consecutive GNAC conference title in the discus and placed third in the shot at CWU’s Recreation Sports Complex on Saturday.
Fisk won the discus competition on her final throw, reaching 142-7, and threw 43-10.5 in the shot.
Sophomore E’lexis Hollis, also an Ellensburg grad, set a school record of 11.85 while placing third in the 100. That time is an NCAA Div. II national provisional qualifying mark.
Hollis also ran on CWU’s 4x100, which placed third in 47.13.
Ephrata grad McCall DeChenne repeated her title in the 400 hurdles, running 1:01.59. She also placed second in the 100 hurdles and third in the heptathlon, held earlier.
For Central’s men, Jacob Thompson won the pole vault at 15-2.25 and Austin Albertin was runner-up in the 400 hurdles and helped the Wildcats place second in the 4x100.
WOMEN
Team scores: Western Oregon 155, Western Washington 130, Simon Fraser 129, Seattle Pacific 109, Alaska Anchorage 88, Central Washington 83, Northwest Nazarene 75, Saint Martin’s 25, MS Billings 22.
Top CWU placers
100: 3, E’Lexis Hollis 11.85. 100H: 2, McCall DeChenne 14.55. 400H: 1, DeChenne 1:01.59. 4x100: 3, CWU (Hansen, Williams, Ochoa, Hollis) 47.13. TJ: 3, Erica Cabanos 38-4.75. Shot: 3, Avery Fisk 43-10.5. Disc: 1, Fisk 142-7. Hamm: 3, Mercedes Pesina 156-9. Hep: 3, DeChenne 4,751.
MEN
Team scores: Western Washington 240, Northwest Nazarene 129.5, Western Oregon 94, Simon Fraser 92, Central Washington 73, Alaska Anchorage 73, MS Billings 44, Saint Martin’s 44, Seattle Pacific 29.5.
Top CWU placers
400H: 2, Austin Albertin 53.91. 4x100: 2, CWU (Sidor, Davis, Widmar, Albertin) 41.79. Dec: 2, Drew Klein 6.436. PV: 1, Jacob Thompson 15-2.25. Disc: 3, Omar Young 148-10.
