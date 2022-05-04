Yakima Valley settled for one win in a long, hard-fought home doubleheader against Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday.
Kevin Corder went 4-for-6 on the day and his pinch-hit, two-out RBI single gave the Yaks a 3-2 win before Wenatchee Valley rallied to hand the Yaks a 10-9 loss. Jace Hanson struck out nine in six scoreless innings to start the afternoon for YVC and Joe Taylor led the resurgent offense with two doubles and three RBI in Game 2.
YVC fell to two games behind Spokane for first place in the NWAC East with 6 games left. The Yaks will play two more at Wenatchee Valley before four critical games against fellow second-place team Big Bend next week that will likely decide who hosts one of the three cross-region playoffs to determine the final four berths for the NWAC championship.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Kevin Corder 1-1, RBI; Jace Hanson 6 IP, 5 H, 9 K. Game 2: Spencer Marenco 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; Joe Taylor 3-5, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Paul Antony 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Kevin Corder 3-5, 2b, run, RBI.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats grace All-GNAC teamGNAC coaches selected Central Washington slugger Alyssa Benthagen and junior outfielder Allie Thiessen as first-team all-conference selections in a release Wednesday morning.
Benthagen, a junior catcher, shares the conference lead with 11 home runs and hit .312 while starting 37 of 44 games behind the plate. Thiessen ranks fifth in the GNAC with a .381 batting average and posted team-highs of 53 hits and 33 runs.
The Wildcats went 10-14 in conference play to earn the fourth and final seed in this week’s GNAC tournament, which was moved from Saint Martin’s Frederick Field to Ellensburg due to a forecast of heavy rain in Lacey. Central Washington will open Thursday against No. 1 seed Northwest Nazarene at 12:30 p.m.
