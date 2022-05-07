WENATCHEE — Yakima Valley bounced back from a Wednesday loss in a big way to complete a dominant sweep at Wenatchee Valley on Saturday.
The Yaks started with an 8-1 win and ended the day by rolling to a 16-3 win in eight innings. Corey Jarrell and Josh Davis led the way with six hits each for the Yaks, including a home run for both players early in Game 2.
YVC’s sweep clinched a postseason spot and sets up a pivotal four-game series next week against Big Bend, which swept Treasure Valley on Saturday to remain tied with the Yaks for second place.
They’ll play two games at Big Bend Wednesday followed by two in Yakima on Saturday and the series winner will host a four-team crossover tournament in two weeks.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Josh Davis 3-4; Ryne Hays 3-5, 2b, run, RBI; Corey Jarrell 2-5, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kevin Corder 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Jarrell 4-5, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Joe Taylor 3-5, 3 runs, RBI; Josh Davis 3-3, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Yaks drop two
ONTARIO, Ore. — Jasmine Almueti and Jessica Stanfield hit home runs for Yakima Valley in its final doubleheader of the season.
The Yaks lost 11-1 in five innings and 9-4 at Treasure Valley to finish 11-21 in league play and 14-31 overall under first-year coach Renae Koppenhafer. YVC reached double digits in league wins for the first time since 2014.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Nizhoni Tallman 2-2; Jasmine Almueti 1-2, HR. Game 2: Jessica Stanfield 1-3, 3 RBI.
