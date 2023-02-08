WENATCHEE — Jamon Kemp and Javonte Darrett combined for 39 points to lead Yakima Valley’s men to a 78-71 victory over Wenatchee Valley in NWAC East Region play Wednesday night.
Kemp connected on 12 of 13 free throws on his way to a 20-point night and added nine rebounds and four steals while Darrett made 7 of 9 shots for 19 points and also had four steals.
Wenatchee Valley cut a double-digit deficit down to 62-57 with eight minutes remaining, but the Yaks responded with an 8-0 run keyed by Darrett and Kemp. YVC made only one 3-pointer but dominated inside and at the foul line, making 33 of 41 free throws.
The Yaks improved to 6-5 in the East and 9-11 overall and will host Columbia Basin on Saturday at 4 p.m.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Javonte Darrett 19, Jamon Kemp 20, Tinley 8, Kari 8, Turner 7, Cole 7, Tinner 7, Bates 2, Atazhoon 0, Joe 0, Dunning 0. Totals 22-51 33-41 78.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — Donato Joseph 18, Evik Amy 14, Loveless 9, Castaneda 7, Giles 7, Williams 8, Kaden 6, Benavidez 0, Roe 2. Totals 26-49 9-14 71.
Halftime: YVC 44-34.
YVC highlights: Kemp 9 rebs, 4 stls; Darrett 4 stls, 3 assts; Dtaye Joe 5 rebs; Bright Kari 6 rebs; Conner Turner 5 rebs.
YVC women fall 66-56
WENATCHEE — Despite another huge double-double by Aliyah Finch, Yakima Valley’s women couldn’t match Wenatchee Valley’s balance and fell 66-56 in NWAC East Region play Wednesday night.
The Yaks made a late comeback, cutting a 60-49 deficit to 62-56 on Skylar Begay’s 3-pointer with 1:13 left. But the home team made four free throws down the stretch to seal it.
Finch scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and teammate Taylor Newman collected 10 boards. Wenatchee Valley had four players in double figures.
YVC (5-6 East, 8-13 overall) will host East leader Columbia Basin on Saturday at 2 p.m.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Newman 7, Aliyah Finch 27, Begay 7, Driscoll 0, McCarty 3, I. Ramos 8, J. Ramos 4. Totals 20-68 12-15 56.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — Parrish 6, Ciahna Oatman 11, Monica Miller 11, Hvichiana 5, Stein 4, Kierstin Constantino 10, Ahrens 0, Gieffers 6, Celicia Enos 13. Totals 24-68 13-16 66.
Yakima Valley 6 23 13 14 — 56
Wenatchee Valley 11 20 16 19 — 66
YVC highlights: Finch 15 rebs, 2 blks; Taylor Newman 10 rebs, 3 assts; Skylar Begay 8 rebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.