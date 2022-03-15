A unique set of circumstances means one Yakima Valley player will make his second NWAC tournament appearance on Thursday, four years after the Yaks last reached the postseason.
Quentin Raynor started as a freshman and averaged nearly 14 points a game to help YVC earn a trip to Everett in 2018. Two years off for personal reasons and an extra year of eligibility thanks to COVID-19 have allowed him to return as the leader of an explosive Yaks offense.
The NWAC named Raynor to the All-NWAC East first team Monday after he finished the regular season averaging team-bests of 17.5 points and 32 minutes per game while also dishing out 2.5 assists per game. Raynor scored with impressive efficiency, shooting 49% from the field, including 46% from 3-point range.
He made more than 60% of YVC’s threes this season and could be a valuable weapon in the Yaks’ first-round matchup against Green River. The Gators play a variety of effective zone defenses anchored by the inside presence of 7-foot center Zane Foster, who led the NWAC with 2.5 blocks per game.
Raynor hopes to keep playing after this season, potentially at an NAIA school, and wants to eventually play professional basketball. Last December he said he talks nearly every day with projected first round NBA draft pick and YVC standout MarJon Beauchamp about what it takes to play at the pro level.
Yakima Valley won four of its last five games thanks in large part to Raynor, who averaged almost 24 points per game in the final six games of the regular season. He hit 33 threes while shooting 59% from beyond the arc during that stretch.
Green River got hot as well, winning seven straight to create plenty of momentum heading into the postseason. First team All-NWAC West guard Trey Anderson averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds over his last four games.
Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. at Everett and the winner will play either No. 4 seed Peninsula or No. 1 seed Lane on Friday at 5 p.m.
