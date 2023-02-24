The NWAC’s leading rebounder this season and the conference’s top scorer since December didn’t expect to be playing college basketball when her senior year of high school began.
Fortunately for Aliyah Finch and Yakima Valley coach Robin Andrea, he visited Chelan during the 2021-22 season and liked what he saw enough to offer the 6-foot center from Chelan a scholarship. Last month, Finch’s expectations for next year changed once again when she committed to forgo her sophomore season at YVC and play at Central Washington.
“If I wait a year, then I only have the one year, my junior year, to figure things out and then my senior year to get playing,” Finch said. “I want to be going at the higher level for two years and I can figure it out for one year, which, either way, I’ll miss this place a lot, but I’m excited.”
She won’t need a full season to adapt if things go anything like they have in Yakima, where Finch began her collegiate career averaging 9.2 points and 15.6 rebounds per game while shooting 36% from the field. Finch recalled sitting down with Andrea for a long talk to discuss her frustrations following a six-point, seven-rebound game in a loss to No. 5 Linn-Benton.
A day later, she exploded for 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting to go with 18 rebounds in a 78-66 win over Mt. Hood. Since then, she’s averaging 21.5 points and 15.2 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7% from the field thanks to a dominant array of post moves Andrea said Finch picked up quicker than anyone he’s seen in 16 years of coaching men’s and women’s basketball.
“The normal rule of thumb is the first time you get them, it takes them a year to get comfortable with their dominant hand move,” Andrea said. “She’s already comfortable with the counter to her off hand, which is unheard of.”
Becoming dominant
Finch rarely got to display any post moves in high school, since defenses would collapse on her any time she caught the ball inside.
Chelan coach Nick Longmire said when Finch transferred in from Royal as a sophomore, she initially struggled with body control and would too often settle for fadeaways over shorter opponents. She still scored quite a bit thanks to offensive rebounds and putbacks, but Finch acknowledges she lacked confidence at times, especially outside of about five feet away from the basket.
She said coaches advised her to not even look at the rim and never risk dribbling outside of the paint, so she just held onto the ball until she could pass it to a teammate. Finch was still so dominant in the low post as a senior that Longmire said she finished a close second in the Caribou Trail League player of the year voting behind Cashmere’s Riley Johnson, a freshman at Central this season.
Finch’s game kept evolving at YVC, a school she chose over other NWAC offers largely because of Andrea’s experience teaching post players. Once Finch adjusted to the speed of the game and extra space given to her by opposing defenses, she began to thrive while implementing a new arsenal of moves with her back to the basket.
“I watched some film on me last year just to kind of joke around and I was like, ‘what was I doing?’” Finch said. “He’s the best coach I’ve ever had with post, whatever, everything.”
Finch recalled only two times this season when she took midrange jumpers and her only 3-point attempt came from halfcourt to beat the buzzer. Andrea expects CWU will ask Finch to extend her range and said she’s shown the ability to do so in practice, meaning it’s just a matter of developing that confidence in games.
“There’s no limit to what she’s going to be capable of,” Andrea said. “I think that’s just a part of her game we just don’t ask her to do but when she does get asked to do it, people are going to go ‘oh, (wow), you can do that too?’
“Because now what do you guard? What do you take away?”
Rebounding machine
Even more than that offensive prowess, Finch said Central coaches love her rebounding talents.
Division II rebounding leader Samantha Bowman’s on pace to set the GNAC career rebounding record before she graduates from Central this spring, leaving a massive void on the boards. Finch played against Bowman in an exhibition and said she’s watched the 6-foot-4 Zillah grad enough to know plenty of skills Finch wants to emulate.
Both possess an intense competitive drive, evidenced by Finch’s determination to play through ongoing right ankle issues at YVC. In one recent game she said the trainer advised her it might be better to sit out the fourth quarter, but after getting taped up she returned to help the Yaks come back and beat NWAC East-leading Columbia Basin.
“I hate sitting on the bench,” Finch said. “Even when I come out for a breather, I just want to be in there playing.”
She’s eager to keep improving, especially on the defensive end. Although she’s shown good instincts while blocking 1.5 shots per game, 6th-best in the NWAC, Andrea said it’s difficult to simulate matchups against tough post players in practice.
He’s confident more experience will be all that’s needed for an athlete who emerged as a second-team all-league goalkeeper in high school despite not playing the sport until her junior year’s COVID-delayed spring season.
Longmire believes Finch possessed the talent to go to a four-year school straight out of high school and even encouraged her to wait for better opportunities. Instead, she committed before earning all-state honors and then developed her game while providing a much-needed boost for YVC’s rebuilding program.
“For her, going to a junior college right out of high school, I think that was probably the best thing for her and her confidence,” Longmire said. “I’m excited for her to play at the next level.”
