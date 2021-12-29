Yakima Valley College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are competitively on hold.
The Northwest Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday it is delaying the start of its league season from Jan. 5 to the week of Jan. 17 for reasons related to a rise in COVID-19 cases in certain areas of the region.
“We believe this decision is beneficial to our student-athletes, coaches and the athletic support staff, as the cancelation of games within the NWAC and across the athletic landscape continues,” NWAC Executive Director Marco Azurdia said in a statement. “Our goal is get our league games played as they are the most important games on the schedule, give our student-athletes a sense of normalcy as they work towards a championship opportunity, while being a safe as possible.”
Rescheduling details have yet to be finalized but indications are the first two weeks will be moved to the back of the schedule. The NWAC championship tournaments will be held in March at Everett Community College.
YVC was set to open East Region play with a doubleheader at home against Wenatchee Valley on Jan. 5. The Yaks then had games at Treasure Valley on Jan. 12 and Big Bend on Jan. 15. Within the resumption week, YVC is scheduled to play at Columbia Basin on Jan. 17.
Yakima Valley was scheduled to play in men’s and women’s holiday tournaments this week on the westside but both were canceled due to COVID issues.
The NWAC outlined a number of reasons behind the decision, most notably that athletes returning from the holiday break have more time to get tested and follow through on safety protocols. It also allows the conference’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee time to review and adjust safety protocols. Since nearly all games were canceled during the holiday break, this allows athletes to get back into playing condition.
Also, region games canceled because a team has COVID-19 will result in a forfeit and a loss for that team and a win for the team that is able to compete. By delaying the season it may help to eliminate or reduce the number league games canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
