YAKIMA, Wash. — The NWAC canceled the spring sports season Tuesday because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Athletes who are also full-time students will not lose a year of eligibility. The league also is considering waiver limits and roster sizes to support returning athletes for the 2020-21 school year.
Yakima Valley College has baseball and softball teams, but the NWAC also has golf, tennis, track and field and men’s soccer in the spring.
On Friday, the conference announced that it was canceling the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments suspending all spring sports competition until April 13.
The women’s basketball tournament began March 5 at Everett Community College but was suspended after just three games when an ECC student tested positive for the virus. The men’s tournament was scheduled to start March 7.
Play was moved to Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, Ore., for the men and Linn-Benton in Albany, Ore., for the women.
The tournaments resumed Thursday morning before they were canceled shortly after the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments were scrapped.
Yakima Valley’s men’s and women’s teams qualified but did not play a game.