YAKIMA, Wash. — The NWAC men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin Thursday at two Oregon schools after being moved from Everett because of the coronavirus, will be played without fans in the stands, the conference announced Wednesday night.
“Based on the latest recommendation from the State of Oregon Health Authority, the NWAC office has just announced this evening, attendance for the 2020 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championship Tournaments held at Clackamas Community College and Linn Benton Community College, will be limited to team members, coaches and game management,” the league announced on its website.
Clackamas Community College in Oregon City will host all of the men’s tournament, while Linn-Benton Community College in Albany will house the women’s first round and quarterfinals. Clackamas will host the semifinals and finals for both tournaments Saturday and Sunday.
The tournaments were suspended last Thursday afternoon due to the closure of the Everett Community College campus after a student reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
Yakima Valley’s women, the No. 4 seed out of the East Region, will play West No. 1 Centralia at 4 p.m. Thursday, while the Yaks men’s squad, also the East’s fourth seed, open at 2 p.m. against South top seed Clackamas.