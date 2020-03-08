YAKIMA, Wash. — The NWAC men's and women's basketball tournaments are scheduled to resume Thursday at two Oregon schools, Yakima Valley College athletic director Ray Funk confirmed Sunday.
The tournaments were suspended Thursday afternoon due to the closure of the Everett Community College campus after a student reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
Clackamas Community College in Oregon City will host all of the men's tournament, while Lane Community College in Eugen will house the women's first round and quarterfinals. Clackamas would host the semifinals and finals for both tournaments Saturday and Sunday.
The 16-team women's tournament was in the third game of the first round when the ECC campus was closed. The game between North Idaho and Lower Columbia was allowed to finish before play was halted.
The first two rounds of the 16-team men’s tournament were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The semifinal and championship games for both the men and women were scheduled for March 14 and 15.
Yakima Valley’s women, the No. 4 seed out of the East Region, were scheduled to play West No. 1 Centralia at 6 p.m. Thursday, while the Yaks men's squad, also the East's fourth seed, was supposed to open at 2 p.m. Saturday against South No. 1 Clackamas.
Funk said that matchups for the rescheduled tournament had not been set.
NWAC commissioner Marco Azurdia said Thursday he wanted the tournaments to go on, provided there were workable logistics.
“What we’re trying to do is figure out where we go next in terms of the tournament,” Azurdia said to The Everett Daily Herald. “What is available? Does one site have the ability to handle both (the men and the women)? Do we split them up? And then what happens if we’re able to go to a location, then a day or two before something else happens?"