The NWAC announced Monday that all athletes will not be charged a year of eligibility for the 2020-21 school year, no matter how many games or matches they compete in.
A posting on the conference’s website said, “the awarding of a grant in aid/tuition waiver along with the waiver is solely at the discretion of each member college. Returning sophomore student-athletes who are granted a season waiver/grant-in-aid tuition waiver will NOT count towards the maximum allowable grant in aid awards per sport 2021-2022.”
The conference, which includes Yakima Valley College in the East Region, had announced July 9 that it was postponing fall sports into the winter and spring quarters because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That announcement was made eight days after YVC became the first school in the area to call off fall sports shortly after it had made the decision to move to a full online curriculum.
Division I and II made similar announcements last month, granting winter athletes an extra year of eligibility after it had done the same for spring and fall athletes.
The NWAC basketball tournament was one of the first events in the region to be impacted by the pandemic. The event initially began at Everett Community College in early March before the campus closed down and suspended the tournament.
Efforts to restart the tournament in Oregon also were halted.