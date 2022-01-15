The athleticism Yakima Valley’s men added to their roster during the offseason jumped right off the court against Big Bend Saturday afternoon at Sherar Gym.
Bright Kari began the show with two of his four dunks in the first half, and Godwin Ilumoka took over after halftime to complete a 95-76 win in the NWAC East opener for both teams. Ilumoka came off the bench and scored all 24 of his points in the second half, throwing down some powerful dunks of his own while Kari finished with 17 for an explosive offense averaging nearly 92 points per game.
“When we get highlight plays, it’s great for momentum,” Kari said. “When we can get those going it helps other guys get going and it helps us big time defensively to get stops ‘cause we’re so amped up.”
After a slow start for both teams in their first game in nearly a month, Bright helped spark a key 11-0 run to put Yakima Valley ahead 29-21 late in the first half. Another newcomer, Grey Braun, put up 10 of his 14 points before halftime for the Yaks.
Coach London Wilson said once YVC shook off some rust, it showed the ability to play strong defense as a collective for the first time all season. Tough man-to-man pressure forced 13 turnovers and the Yaks held the Vikings to 38% shooting from the field.
They quickly stretched the lead to 20 early in the second half with an 8-0 run, and West Valley graduate Trey Funk capped off a streak of 14 straight points to put YVC ahead 72-46 near the midway point. The Yaks shot 52% in the final 20 minutes as they continued to attack the basket and find high percentage shots.
Big Bend beat Yakima Valley in its first game last spring, before Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp entered the lineup. He put up 34 points to lead the Yaks to a 111-96 win at Big Bend, part of YVC’s 7-3 finish to the season before Beauchamp moved on to the NBA’s G League.
Players like Kari took notice, and he said Beauchamp’s success played a big role in the decision to travel across the country from his hometown of Silver Springs in Maryland. The 6-foot-8 wing can beat defenders off the dribble and catch lobs from his teammates, becoming unstoppable when he’s able to get into the lane and rise above the rim.
“We have similar frames, so I’m a fan of (Beauchamp’s) game and it was great to see a guy out of this (league) and go to the G League,” Bright said. “For me and other guys on the team, it helps us all.”
Wilson said he expects Bright to play a critical role down the stretch this season at both ends thanks to his superior length and athleticism. Ilumoka's already drawing significant attention from four-year schools and Wilson anticipates the talented guard will only play one year in Yakima.
They’re looking forward to building on a 9-2 start that earned the Yaks a No. 6 ranking in the latest NWAC poll. Wilson said Ilumoka’s recovering from a lingering toe injury and Bright said the 6-foot-4 guard's quickly becoming the new go-to guy for the Yaks.
Of course, Bright also knows the freshmen and their teammates still have plenty of room to grow, particularly at the defensive end. Wilson stayed relentless in urging his team to lock down, and Kari’s confident they can be among the league’s best at both ends.
“Sometimes we don’t always play to our full potential,” Kari said. “Naturally, we’re a high-scoring team so we can put up points, but the difference in this game is going to be if we’re going to be able to stop guys from scoring.”
Wilson said the freshmen dominated on athleticism alone in high school, so they're still learning the skills that will turn them into even more effective players. He's hopeful YVC can be a valuable training ground before they move on to bigger and better things, helping the Yaks attract more talented high school seniors.
But before they leave, they’re eager to keep winning as they jump back into a busy schedule featuring three games in the next seven days. The Yaks (1-0 NWAC, 9-2 overall) will travel to Columbia Basin on Monday before coming back home to host Spokane Wednesday and Walla Walla next Saturday.
"Yakima Valley's known for always playing uptempo," Wilson said. "I think we're good there and we play deep. Four games in a week, I think that's going to benefit us as long as we execute."
BIG BEND — Keenan Miller 32, DJ Frye 14, KaRon Sears 11, Brown 7, Perez 0, McMakin 8, Young 4, Bond 2, Dennis 0, Canepari 0. 27-71 14-20 76.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Bright Kari 17, Grey Braun 14, Quentin Raynor 10, Delgado 7, M. Murphy 6, Godwin Ilumoka 24, Conner Turner 10, Funk 6, Chamble 1, C. Murphy 0, Tinley 0. 36-71 19-26 95.
Halftime: 37-25 YVC. 3-point goals: BBCC 8-21 (Miller 5-8, Sears 2-6, Brown 1-), YVCC 4-11 (Raynor 2-4, Delgado 1-1, Ilumoka 1-2). Rebounds: BBCC 42 (Frye 7), YVC 47 (Turner 8, Ilumoka 7). Turnovers: BBCC 13, YVC 6. Steals: BBCC 2, YVC 4. Fouls: BBCC 19, YVC 19. Fouled out—None.
YVC women forced to forfeit games
COVID-19 health and safety protocols won’t allow the Yakima Valley women to play their first three games of NWAC East play.
Under NWAC rules, that means the Yaks will forfeit those games. They’re expected to return for a home game against Walla Walla next Saturday.
