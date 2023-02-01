Center Aliyah Finch turned in the best performance of a remarkable freshman season to lead Yakima Valley to its third straight win Wednesday night against Treasure Valley.
The Yaks dominated the second half for a 72-44 victory behind Finch's 33 points and 32 rebounds, both season-highs. She shot 16-of-27 from the field and also added three steals.
YVC led by just five at halftime before holding TVCC to 18 points after halftime. Finch made three baskets during a 16-1 run to open the second half.
She's leading the NWAC with 15.7 rebounds per game and has grabbed at least 24 boards three different times. Her scoring average of 17.9 points per game, despite averaging just 9.2 through her first five games, ranks seventh in the NWAC and first in the East division.
Yakima Valley (5-4, 8-11) moved into a tie for third place in the East heading into Saturday's game at No. 2 Walla Walla, which lost its second straight game at Spokane on Wednesday night. The Yaks lost 68-56 despite 27 points and 14 rebounds for Finch in the first meeting between the two teams.
TREASURE VALLEY — Havyn Brown 18, Vorwaller 6, Steed 4, Belnap 4, Erickson 1, Huddleston 5, Vineyard 2, Jenkins 2, Adams 2. Totals 16-50 7-16 44.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Aliyah Finch 33, Taylor Newman 10, Begay 7, Driscoll 6, McCarty 5, I. Ramos 5, Standley 4, J. Ramos 2. Totals 30-72 11-23 72.
Treasure Valley=7=19=12=6=—=44
Yakima Valley=8=23=22=19=—=72
YVC highlights: Finch 32 rebs, 3 stls, blk; Newman 7 assts, 3 stls, 2 blks.
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Yaks hang on for home win
Yakima Valley held off Treasure Valley's late comeback to pick up a much-needed 79-75 win Wednesday night at Sherar Gym.
A 10-0 run midway through the second half put the Yaks up by nine before the Chukars stormed back and took a 72-71 lead with 2:21 remaining. West Valley grad Conner Turner knocked down a free-throw line jumper to help YVC go back in front and Davis grad D'Taye Joe sealed the game by knocking down four straight free throws.
Jamon Kemp led the Yaks offense with 15 points and David Tinner added 13 on 6-of-8 shooting. Turner contributed 12 points in the Yaks' first home win since beating Big Bend Jan. 14.
They'd lost three of their last four games before completing the season sweep of Treasure Valley, thanks in part to 7-of-13 shooting from 3-point range. The Yaks (5-4, 9-10) remained tied with Columbia Basin for fourth place in the NWAC East with seven games left to determine which four teams reach the NWAC tournament YVC won a year ago.
Yakima Valley is set to travel to Walla Walla on Saturday to try to avenge an 82-69 home loss to the Warriors on Jan. 7.
TREASURE VALLEY — Gavin Gordon 18, Gavin Weisweaver 14, Long 8, Howe 4, Bower 4, Jones 9, Slater 9, McBride 9, DeLong 0. Totals 29-54 3-5 75.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Jamon Kemp 15, David Tinner 13, Conner Turner 12, Darrett 9, Tinley 7, Joe 8, Atazhoon 6, Bates 6, Cole 3, Dunning 0. Totals 29-55 14-18 79.
Halftime: 42-39 TVCC.
YVC highlights: Kemp 6 rebs.
