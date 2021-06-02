PENDLETON, Ore. — Yakima Valley and Marjon Beauchamp finished a memorable season on a high note with a 101-83 win at Blue Mountain Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-7 standout who moved back to Yakima in February because of the coronavirus pandemic scored 38 points the night after dropping 50 in an overtime loss at Treasure Valley. He ended the season averaging 30.7 points per game, nearly four points ahead of anyone else in the NWAC.
A season-long trend of second-half comeback continued as the Yaks outscored the Timberwolves 57-34 while shooting 63% from the field after halftime. YVC scored the last eight points of the game while shutting out Blue Mountain for nearly three minutes.
Beauchamp shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, slightly below his season average of 10.5, and Davis grad Alexzander Delgado reached double figures for the third straight game with 15 points. Christian Murphy added 14 points with seven rebounds.
Yakima Valley recovered from an 0-4 start to post a 7-7 record thanks to a four-game win streak in early May. COVID-19 protocols erased multiple games from the shortened schedule, including a home meeting with Blue Mountain and two games against North Idaho, who was set to host YVC on Friday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Alexzander Delgado 15, Bryce Strom 6, MarJon Beauchamp 38, Bryan Strom 9, Christian Murphy 14, Funk 4, Erin Chamble 12, Tinley 2. Totals 38-66 17-26 101.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Broncheau 9, Jacob Holling 13, Jacob James 11, Loggan Liddicoat 26, Craig Mueller 12, Ross 5, Young 4, Ortiz 3. Totals 31-79 8-9 83.
Halftime: Blue Mountain 49-44.
YVC highlights: Beauchamp 5-10 3p, 10 rebs, 3 assts; Delgado 8 rebs; Chamble 8 rebs; Murphy 7 rebs.
---