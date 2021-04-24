Yakima Valley men’s basketball hoped recruiting more local players would bring some extra excitement to the program and improve team chemistry.
Coach London Wilson didn’t anticipate his strategy would bring the added bonus of a season with Yakama native MarJon Beauchamp, the highest rated recruit in YVC history, possibly by a wide margin. Thanks to the efforts of former Yakama Tribal grads Bryce and Bryan Strom, along with some help from West Valley's Trey Funk and Davis guard Alexzander Delgado, Beauchamp agreed to join his old friends on the Yaks’ roster.
COVID-19 deserves partial credit as well, since restrictions caused by the pandemic persuaded Beauchamp to return home to Yakima after more than six months with Chameleon BX, an elite San Francisco-based training program for NBA prospects. When YVC offered him the chance to play competitive basketball games for the first time since February 2020, Beauchamp didn’t need much convincing.
“It was a free 16 games, so why not get ready ‘cause I haven’t played in a year?” Beauchamp said in a phone interview Friday night. “It won’t affect anything.”
Athletic director and former basketball coach Ray Funk helped the dynamic 6-foot-6 wing enroll in online classes at YVC, and he’s also finishing up classes through Dream City Christian School in Arizona to ensure he has the credits needed for Division I basketball next season. Funk said they’ve confirmed playing for YVC won’t impact those NCAA aspirations, so the grandson of esteemed former Yakima mayor Henry Beauchamp and son of 1980s Davis hoops standout Jon Beauchamp is all set to enjoy his time back home.
“He enjoys that aspect of it,” Funk said. “He’s got a lot of pride in the city.”
College drop-in
Playing college basketball wasn’t part of the plan when Beauchamp left Washington for Dream City Christian in 2019.
After picking up Metro League MVP honors as a junior at Rainier Beach, his third Seattle high school in three years, Beauchamp attracted plenty of interest from the country's top basketball schools. Instead, he chose a different path to the 2021 NBA draft, the first year in which he’ll be eligible.
Other players have successfully skipped college and reached the league through programs designed to give athletes the best coaching and training without any distractions. But that was before COVID-19 became an inescapable distraction for everyone.
Beauchamp felt training at home to prepare for college basketball next season would be his best option, until YVC announced its intention to play a 16-game schedule in early March. But before Beauchamp could put on a Yaks jersey for the first time, COVID-19 intervened again.
He tested positive and said the virus hit him hard the first couple of days, dropping his weight from 204 to 195. It also kept him out of practice, so Beauchamp understood when he was told he'd be coming off the bench for his first two games.
Foul trouble and some lingering respiratory limitations plagued Beauchamp in his debut as he adjusted to the college game, posting nine points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes last Tuesday against Treasure Valley. Wilson said Beauchamp also looked a little less comfortable playing in the post since the Yaks want to give him a shot at multiple positions.
"His final destination is not Yakima Valley but we do want to get him some game tape," Wilson said. "We do want to showcase what he can do."
Beauchamp took on more of a combo guard role Friday night, often initiating the offense as he exploded for 31 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists to go along with four blocks and four steals. Wilson said Beauchamp's intensity and strong connection to his teammates inspired a remarkable comeback from a 37-point deficit, capped off by Beauchamp finding Trey Funk for a go-ahead 3-pointer.
The Yaks eventually lost 96-94 and Wilson said Beauchamp could become even better with more consistency on his jump shot. ESPN's No. 40 recruit for the class of 2020 wants to focus on playing with a "killer" mentality all the time, noting he had a tendency to become "laid-back" in high school.
Wilson and Ray Funk see only positives for YVC, even though they can't bring in what they believe would be sellout crowds with no fans allowed at home games. Beauchamp's committed to the team and said he's been talking a lot with Washington, Washington State and Arkansas but probably won't announce his final decision until June.
Yakima roots
Trey Funk first played with Beauchamp in first grade, as teammates for the Yakima Pirates.
The two would continue to compete together and against each other through middle school, even as Beauchamp developed into a superstar and began joining westside teams. He still occasionally joined Yakima teams at AAU tournaments and also played in Native tournaments with the Strom brothers.
Just before freshman year, he left behind a high school career at Davis to go to Seattle, but Beauchamp never forgot his city or his friends. Funk called this reunion “a blessing” and knows the experience will be something he tells family and friends about for years as Beauchamp keeps climbing the basketball ranks.
“We’re learning a lot from him,” Funk said, referring to Beauchamp as a "pass-first" player. “What it really takes to get to the next level for those guys that want to go. He really likes to coach us.”
Ray Funk believes Beauchamp can be an example for all Yakima kids with aspirations to play at the highest level. He’s embracing that role and taking advantage of an unexpected opportunity to represent his city.
Beauchamp’s presence hasn’t translated into wins just yet, but YVC’s been competitive at the end of every game and Trey Funk said it feels like they’re about to turn a corner. Wilson already knew about Beauchamp’s elite talent, and the standout’s impressing his new coach with a determined mindset and outstanding effort on the court.
“That’s what coaches love,” Wilson said. “If your best player’s your hardest worker, you’re going to have a good chance at winning every game.”