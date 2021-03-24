When Yakima Valley College's softball team opens its belated season on April 8, Chuck Bodeen will be starting his 16th and final season for the program.
YVC announced on Wednesday Bodeen's retirement at the end of this season, a run that started in 2005 for the longest-tenured softball coach is school history. During his time with the Yaks, 27 players have moved on to four-year programs while 32 players have received NWAC All-East Region honors. Another 18 players have been named to the NWAC All-Academic team.
“Chuck was instrumental in providing a consistency to the program, but more importantly he impacted the lives of all of his players during his time here," said athletic director Ray Funk in a school release.
"I have been blessed to coach the Yaks for 16 years. When I began this job, I thought I might coach into my early 60’s — next month I turn 70," Bodeen said. "Coaching, teaching, and mentoring these young ladies in the sport of softball and life has been special for me. I will really miss these special student-athletes."
Prior to YVC, Bodeen coached baseball at Selah and Eisenhower and was the athletic director at Eisenhower.
Funk said a search for a replacement will begin immediately and the position has been posted on the YVC Human Resources website.