Two freshman forwards are already proving how homegrown talent can play a role in the rebuild for Yakima Valley soccer.
West Valley grad Mackenzie Kitt and Eisenhower’s Kennedy Leach both said their familiarity with first-year coach Josh Vega, as assistant for their club team with the Central Washington Sounders, influenced their decision to stay home. They’ve played together since elementary school and quickly earned spots in the starting lineup, alongside another club teammate, former Selah defender Brooke Hovsepian.
“It’s a lot of fun playing with them and knowing how they play helps,” Kitt said. “It just helps with our chemistry on the field, I think.”
She’s found a role as a holding forward looking to control the ball and create scoring chances for players like Leach, a speedy forward with two goals and an assist through seven games. Kitt said it’s nice to know she can rely on Leach to fight for the ball at every opportunity.
Along with their talent, Vega said the two forwards provide a strong example of the culture he wants to instill at YVC, which hasn’t reached the NWAC playoffs since 2011. A 1-4 start to league play proved success won’t happen overnight, but Vega’s confident they’re moving in the right direction.
“It’s coming in, establishing a culture,” Vega said. “Luckily I do have some connections and relationships with so many kids just around our state and the Northwest in general that we can pull some of them in and build a winning culture here.”
That means an aggressive style of play, whether controlling the ball or trying to win it back from opponents. Vega knows Sounders players can bring that mindset, and he’ll keep looking for others outside of his circle who possess the same mentality.
Spots will remain for players like Utah high school teammates Reagan Doty and Rachel Farr, both of whom scored in a 5-2 loss to unbeaten Columbia Basin at home on Saturday. Leach assisted the first goal of the game by Doty from about 25 yards out early in the second half.
Kitt understands they need to keep growing, especially when it comes to staying composed after giving up goals. But she and Leach both like what they’ve seen so far and believe it won’t take long to turn things around.
“I feel like next year will be a good year and then the year after will be great,” Leach said. It’ll just be to continue to push and just to push through them scoring first or us putting our heads down will be the big thing.”
Finding wins would surely be another valuable recruiting tool for Vega, who wants to do a better job of keeping talent from leaving the area to play elsewhere in the NWAC. Perhaps no team exemplifies that better than CBC, which has benefitted from eight goals this season by Davis grads Alexis Olivas and Jenessis Cortes.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, YVC, Reagan Doty (Kennedy Leach), 47:00; 2, CBC, Camryn Thoreson, 54:00; 3, CBC, Ana Andrade (Alexis Olivas), 61:00; 4, CBC, Kassadi Suitonu (Andrade), 62:00; 5, CBC, Hailey Miller (Charly Scherbarth), 58:00; 6, CBC, Hali’a Kalehuawehe (Andrade), 69:00; 7, YVC, Rachel Farr (Taelyr Overby), 92:00.
Saves: Jayauna Keister (CBC) 4; Addisen Somes (YVC) 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.