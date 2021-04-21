ONTARIO, Ore. - Sophomore Gabby Nguyen scored two goals and assisted on another in the opening 11 minutes of the match as Yakima Valley stormed to a 4-0 victory over Treasure Valley in NWAC East women's soccer on Wednesday.
Goalkeepers Sophie Pixton and Eliza Christensen combined on the shutout, and Lara Kershaw assisted on goals in each half for the Yaks.
Yakima Valley leveled its record at 2-2 and will host North Idaho on Saturday at noon.
First half: 1, YVC, Isella Olivera (Gabby Nguyen), 2:40; 2, YVC, Nguyen (Lara Kershaw), 3:01; 3, YVC, Nguyen, 10:14.
Second half: 4, YVC, Dianna Tello (Kershaw), 54:52.
Saves: Sophie Pixton (YV) 4, Eliza Christensen (YV) 0, Alayna Smith (TV) 6.
---
GOLF
Hannon scores ace
Barb Hannon recorded a hole-in-one on the 13th hole at Yakima Elks on Tuesday. She used a 5-wood on the 153-yard hole and it was witnessed by Christy Fordyce, Torrie Melton and Judy Stone.