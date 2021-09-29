Freshman Rachel Farr scored the first goal and assisted on the second to lead Yakima Valley to a 2-0 victory over Columbia Basin in NWAC East women’s soccer Wednesday afternoon.
Goalkeeper Sophia Pixton, also a freshman, made seven saves for the Yaks’ second straight shutout.
Ella McKenna netted the second goal for YVC, which moved to 3-3 in the East and 5-3 overall and will host Blue Mountain on Saturday at noon.
First half: 1, YVC, Rachel Farr (Brianna Garfias), 34:26.
Second half: 2, YVC, Ella McKenna (Farr), 78:58.
Saves: RiaJo Schwartz (CBC) 7, Sophia Pixton (YVC) 7.
YVC volleyball falls 3-0
WALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley’s volleyball team dropped a three-set decision at Walla Walla in NWAC East play Wednesday night.
Brinley Forsgren and Haylee Holker combined for 14 kills for the Yaks in the 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 setback. YVC is 3-2 in the East and 9-9 overall and will host Columbia Basin on Friday at 6 p.m.
YVC highlights: Brinley Forsgren 8 kills; Haylee Holker 6 kills; Dale Schrier 4 kills; Emaline Mariscal 5 kills; Courtney Standley 28 assists, 8 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 14 digs; Zoelene Niuamoa 12 digs; Nizhoni Tallman 11 digs.
AUTO RACING
Renegade caps NHRA season
The final two races of the NHRA Super Quick Series and Infinity Coach Junior Championship Series will be held Saturday and Sunday during Renegade Raceway’s eighth annual Trick or Treat Shootout.
Championship titles and Wally awards will be on the line both days, which will also feature Box and No Box cars and Junior Street racers. Racing starts at 9 a.m. each day.
GOLF
Frontis scores ace
Chelsea Frontis recorded her first hole-in-one during a tournament earlier this month at Yakima Elks.
Frontis aced the 110-yard eighth home with a pitching wedge. It was witnessed by Dusty Frontis, Max Von Zimmerman, Kristi Little, Dan Givik and Cindy Seims.
