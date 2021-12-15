BELLINGHAM — Yakima Valley watched another game slip away in the fourth quarter of a 69-64 loss to Tacoma Community College Wednesday night.
The Yaks trailed by just one after three quarters of the NWAC Crossover matchup and were led by Haley Wammock's double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds. They'll continue looking for an elusive first win Thursday at Whatcom.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Haley Wammock 20, Carla Cardenas 12, Overby 6, Campbell 6, Garfias 0, Ramos 9, Carpenter 5, Standley 4, Luhr 2. 25-72 11-25 64.
TACOMA — Precious Serafica 24, Isono 9, Pasamante 5, Washington 4, Sanders 0, Grosvenor 8, Montoya 6, Phillips 4, Rose 3, Jones 2, Leausa 2, C. Sieg 0, K. Sieg 0. 27-74 6-10 69.
YVC highlights: Wammock 17 rebs, 3 stls; Cardenas 7 rebs, 2 blks.
PREP WRESTLING
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE BOYS 73, DAVIS 6
At Davis
106: Samuel Valencia (S) for. 113: Jayden Jasso (S) p. Jose Sanchez, 0:36. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) p. Alijah Rocha, 1:05. 126: Miguel Valdez (S) d. Jesus Alcala, 5-0. 132: Rykker Schilperoort (S) p. Landynn Lewis, 1:28. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) for. 145: EJ Villanueva (S) md. Jacob Alcala, 10-2. 152: Markus Almaguer (S) p. Benjamin Badillo, 2:54. 160: Leonardo Avalos (S) p. Simon Anderson, 3:34. 170: David Gutierrez (S) for. 182: Jeydian Salazar (S) p. Rigoberto Chavez, 2:32. 195: Brian Nunez (S) p. Rafael Morales-Velez, 2:38. 220: Kristian Badillo Carrera (D) p. Inacio Valencia, 5:57. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) p. Carson Linstad, 2:54.
SUNNYSIDE GIRLS 54, DAVIS 30
At Davis
100: Cynthia Ramos (D) for. 105: Mirando Ochoa (S) for. 110: Savannah Espinoza (D) p. Brianna Escareno, 1:40. 115: Alexxus Ramos (S) p. Emily Arroyo, 0:45. 120: Giselle Trevino (D) for. 125: Haliyah Yanez (D) p. Aleyda Rodriguez. 130: Angie Casilla (S) p. Eva Calixtro, 5:05. 135: Jacqueline Salazar (D) inj def. Joey Herrera. 140: Asalia Delanora (S) p. Rihanna Chavez, 0:45. 145: Anahi Ramos (S) p. Melanie Suarez, 1:15. 155: Andrea Cortes (S) p. Mia Toscano, 1:30. 170: Evelyn Salazar (S) p. Angelica Falcon, 0:45. 190: Verenice Aviles (S) for. 235: Janette Cortes (S) p. Maria Vargas, 0:45.
CWAC
SELAH 55, OTHELLO 21
At Othello
106: Isaac Campos (O) p. Aiden Pimentel. 113: Victor Delacruz (O) p. Wes Ely. 120: Mason Martin (S) md. Marcos Zuniga, 11-0. 126: Moon Thompson (S) d. Alex Mendez, 7-2. 132: Sam Gonzalez (S) p. Adriel Flores. 138: Andy Deleon (O) d. Memo Mooney, 12-6. 145: Jesse Salinas (S) md. Kyler Freeman, 18-2. 152: Alonso Lopez (S) p. Delan Freeman. 160: Ethan Garza (S) p. Zach Rocha. 170: Juda Yates (S) p. Jesus Gonzalez. 182: Jerry Schmidt (S) p. Don Elderd. 195: Brandon Garza (O) p. Cade Robertson. 220: Donald Schmidt (S) p. Jose Solario. 285: Mikey Ray (S) p. Mason Perez.
