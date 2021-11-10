La Salle graduate Courtney Standley nearly had a triple-double with 15 assists, 15 digs and seven kills but Yakima Valley’s volleyball team wrapped up its NWAC East regular season Wednesday night with a three-set loss to North Idaho at Sherar Gym.
North Idaho prevailed 26-24, 26-24, 25-20, but the Yaks, who had a seven-match win streak, still advance to the NWAC regionals after tying for second in the East at 11-5.
Columbia Basin, which finished 12-4, will host Spokane, Yakima Valley and Walla Walla in the East regional tournament this weekend.
YVC highlights: Haylee Holker 10 kills, 14 digs; Courtney Standley 7 kills, 15 assists, 15 digs; Dale Schrier 6 kills; Alandra Acido-Pastor 13 assists, 11 digs; Nizhoni Tallman 19 digs; Zoelene Niuamoa 10 digs
PREP SOCCER
CWAC teams eliminated
Wednesday’s opening round of the Class 2A state playoffs turned out to be the end of the season for the CWAC’s two qualifiers, Ellensburg and Selah.
With two more goals by Dylan Philip, Ellensburg dueled West Valley of Spokane to a 1-1 draw at halftime and 2-2 tie at the end of regulation. But the sixth-seeded Eagles prevailed in a shootout at University High School to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Philip finished her senior season with 43 goals for the Bulldogs, who wrapped up a 16-3 campaign. West Valley (17-2) will travel to the west side to face Ridgefield.
At Karl Graf Stadium, Tumwater bolted to a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes and then held off Selah for a 3-2 victory. The ninth-seeded Thunderbirds (17-2) will play No. 1 Archbishop Murphy in the quarterfinals.
Allison Moultray scored in the 32nd minute and Selah added another goal in stoppage time. The Vikings, the CWAC district champion, finished 13-6.
In the first round of the 2B-1B tournament, Adna edged Cle Elum 1-0 with a goal in the second half. Cle Elum finishes 11-7.
Highland, the EWAC district champion, received a first-round bye and will host either Reardan or Onalaska in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.