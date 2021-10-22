Haylee Holker and Cheyenne Rath combined for 31 kills as Yakima Valley turned back Wenatchee Valley for a four-set victory in NWAC East volleyball Friday night at Sherar Gym.
Holker collected 16 kills and added 21 digs for the Yaks in the 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18 victory.
Rath had 15 kills and served four aces for YVC, which moved to 6-4 in the East and 12-11 overall. YVC hosts Treasure Valley on Saturday at 2 p.m.
YVC highlights: Haylee Holker 16 kills, 21 digs; Cheyenne Rath 15 kills, 4 aces; Brinley Forsgren 9 kills; Dale Schrier 6 kills; Courtney Standley 44 assists; Nizhoni Tallman 17 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 16 digs;
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
EWAC WEST
GRANGER 3, HIGHLAND 1: At Granger, Hannah Valenzuela's 10 kills led the way as the seventh-ranked Spartans won 25-22, 21-25, 25-9, 25-14 to push their league mark to 9-1. Granger will play at West-leading Goldendale on Tuesday
Highland highlights: Maddie Monson 3 kills; Sydney Hakala 10 kills; Autumn Hamett 8 kills; Paisley Loyd 3 aces.
Granger highlights: Britney Meza 7-7 serving, 2 kills, 18 assists, 3 digs; Hannah Valenzuela 10 kills, 8 digs, 14 perfect passes; Jasslyn Ramos 5 kills, 4 blocks; Jaylin Golob 16-20 serving, 2 aces, 9 kills, 8 assists, 4 digs; Eliana Rios 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 20 digs, 30 pp; Alyssa Roman 8-9 serving, 2 aces; Jasmin Vasquez 19-22 serving, 2 kills, 9 digs, 16 pp; Marian Alaniz 20-22 serving, 6 kills; Amy Torres 4 kills.
